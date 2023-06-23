Axiom Highlighting Fusion eClinical Suite at DIA 2023

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), the premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at DIA 2023 Global Annual Meeting, June 26-28 in Boston, MA

For over 50 years, DIA has been providing a global forum for networking and partnering opportunities to advance scientific and medical innovations. This year’s Global Annual Meeting will bring thousands of attendees together to connect and find solutions to challenges in the life sciences industry.

Accelerated Data Driven Studies via Fusion eClinical Suite

Axiom developed the pre-eminent eClinical Unified Suite focused on providing powerful and cost-effective solutions to address the unique needs of small-to-medium sized biotech and medical device companies conducting critical research on life saving and changing products. Axiom’s proprietary Fusion eClinical Suite enables effective collaboration and accelerated decision-making through real-time actionable data.

Fusion’s single Sign-On platform delivers a real-time Global Data Stream for all of the critical aspects of your studies: Study Data, Clinical Operations Data, Safety Data, Lab and Imaging Data.

“Axiom is thrilled to be back at the DIA Annual Meeting, highlighting Fusion eClinical Suite, the pre-eminent and global Unified eClinical platform. One of our main goals is to ensure that Fusion is providing best in class technology to help our Clients manage their studies using real-time data to make the right strategic and executional decisions. We look forward to meeting attendees and showcasing Fusion’s ongoing enhancements to support our Clients in making timely outcomes and advancing their programs rapidly,” says Kaitlyn Townsley, VP Product.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 501 to discuss study needs for EDC, RTSM, eConsent, ePRO & so much more. Fusion eClinical Suite can help deliver eClinical and study operations needs.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.diaglobal.org/en/flagship/dia-2023

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

