Ciscom Corp Is Approved for Listing

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – Ciscom Corp. (“Ciscom” or “the Company“), an ICT roll-up corporation, is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) has approved Ciscom’s Final Prospectus and issued Final Receipt to Ciscom as a fully reporting issuer. Ciscom commences trading on the The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CISC) on June 30, 2023.

View listing: Ciscom Corp. | CSE – Canadian Securities Exchange (thecse.com).

“We are very pleased to have completed the listing of the company and we are making significant progress at Ciscom. We are building a solid and profitable business and focused on shareholders’ value,” said Drew A. Reid, Ciscom’s Executive Chair & CEO. “The Ciscom team has raised capital and secured financing in a difficult environment in order to close the two acquisitions, Market Focus Direct (“MDF”) and Prospect Media Group (“PMG”), which is a testimony to the strength of Ciscom’s broad team,” said Michel Pepin, Ciscom’s President & CFO.

Ciscom is investing in and managing qualified companies active in the Information, Communication and Technology (“ICT”) sector – a broad area. The first 2 acquisitions are in the AdTech/MarTech sector dealing with big data, analytics and technology.

About Ciscom

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian holding (roll-up) company which is acquiring and managing companies in the ICT sector. Potential acquisition targets are entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition or that do not have a defined succession plan. Target companies are generally substantial SMEs and have a proven track record/history of profitability.

With this approach Ciscom enables owners/founders to crystalize the equity, while remaining active in the business. Consequently, acquisitions are immediately accretive to shareholders’ value. For more information, please visit www.ciscomcorp.com.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management’s current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “should”, “continues” and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, Ciscom will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, Ciscom assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to; SARS-CoV-2; reliance on key personnel; shareholder and regulatory approvals; First Nations and other local communities; jurisdictional risk; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; rising costs related to inflation; effect of market interest on price of securities and, potential dilution.

Ciscom’s operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

