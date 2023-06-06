Crawford & Company® to Present During the June 2023 Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Rohit Verma, CEO, Bruce Swain, CFO, and Robert Genkin, SVP, Finance and M&A, will be participating in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on June 14, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation here. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford’s investor website at ir.crawco.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

