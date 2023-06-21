Crypto Oasis Ventures and Roland Berger Officially Launch “The Green Block”

DUBAI, Jun 21, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The Green Block, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to fostering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) projects in Web3, was officially launched yesterday at BEEAH Group headquarters in the United Arab Emirates. This global initiative, spearheaded by Crypto Oasis Ventures in collaboration with the management consultancy Roland Berger, marks a significant step towards creating a sustainable future by leveraging the power of Blockchain and AI technologies.

– The Green Block is a global Think Tank and Launchpad that aims to accelerate and promote the use of Web3 and AI technology for the improvement of the environment, social and governance related initiatives that improve the quality of life.

– It is initiated by Crypto Oasis Ventures in partnership with Roland Berger.

– The initiative will bring together projects and thought leaders that utilize technology for advancing sustainability related projects.

– BEEAH Group is the Think Tank’s first Patron with Khaled al Huraimel, Group CEO also joining The Green Block Advisory Council.

The primary objective of The Green Block is to establish an ecosystem that connects stakeholders from diverse sectors to develop and implement impactful Web3 solutions pertaining to corporate governance, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility. By leveraging the potential of Web3 and AI, The Green Block aims to address global challenges in line with the UAE’s COP28 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Faisal Zaidi, Co-founder of Crypto Oasis Ventures, stated, “The launch of The Green Block represents the first milestone in our journey to create a sustainable future through Web3 initiatives in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) field. By connecting projects, providing and enabling infrastructure, and empowering talent, The Green Block will facilitate the development and implementation of sustainable Web3 solutions on a global scale. Aligning ourselves with the objectives of COP28 and the UAE, we aim to take this initiative global.”

As the inaugural patron of The Green Block, BEEAH assumes a vital role in propelling the mission of the initiative. As an international holding group and pioneer for sustainable, smart solutions for future ready cities, BEEAH understands the importance of fostering sustainability and aligning with the UAE’s agenda for COP28. Through their partnership with The Green Block, BEEAH underscores its dedication to environmental responsibility and social progress.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, emphasized the significance of The Green Block’s launch, stating, “There is immense potential in Blockchain, AI and Web3 technologies and I am excited to see how the Green Block leverages these to revolutionize ESG projects. As one of the first adopters of blockchain technologies in Sharjah, BEEAH Group’s vision is built on the twin pillars of sustainability and digitalisation. As a patron of The Green Block, BEEAH Group looks forward to fostering innovation and engaging with stakeholders to achieve sustainability objectives using technology while overcoming global challenges.”

On the steering committee of The Green Block initiative, the representation from Roland Berger contributes to determining the strategic direction of the initiative. The committee makes key decisions that shape the initiative’s long-term plans and immediate goals, helping to ensure the continuity of its mission. Technology like Web3 and AI will contribute significantly to a path to sustainability – The Green Block Think Tank and Launchpad will accelerate this transition and connect the global thought leaders.

Pierre Samaties, Partner at Roland Berger Middle East and leading the Global Digital Assets, Web3 and Metaverse practice, expressed his enthusiasm for The Green Block’s potential impact, saying, “The launch of The Green Block initiative is the start of an important Think Tank and Launchpad for Web3 and AI technology that will support sustainability and quality of life. Many use cases of the technology are a perfect fit for advancing renewable power, boosting financial inclusion and incentivizing environmental improvements.”

About The Green Block

The Green Block is a global Think Tank and Launchpad with the primary objective of accelerating and strengthening the use of Web3 and AI technology for the betterment of environmental, social, and governance initiatives, that ultimately enhance our quality of life. Spearheaded by Crypto Oasis Ventures, in collaboration with the management consultancy Roland Berger, this ground-breaking global initiative denotes a significant stride towards the creation of a sustainable future.

At its core, The Green Block will facilitate access to crucial resources including investors, grants, public funding, and tokenization. By doing so, it will empower projects to make substantial progress and attain goals, while establishing a robust infrastructure. It will connect projects with appropriate Blockchain protocols, while providing regulatory guidance, producing insightful reports, and organizing community networking opportunities accompanied by effective communication channels. Furthermore, The Green Block will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and knowledge exchange, while empowering talented individuals through thought leadership platforms like publications, interviews, podcasts, and round table discussions.

The Green Block aims to create an ecosystem that supports transformative projects and contributes to a sustainable and inclusive future.

About Crypto Oasis Ventures

Crypto Oasis Ventures is a leading Venture Builder with a strong focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. It has successfully established the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem, which has emerged as the world’s fastest growing Blockchain Ecosystem. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the ecosystem has identified over 1,800 organizations and boasts a workforce of more than 8,650 individuals dedicated to the Blockchain industry. The ecosystem encompasses various stakeholders, including Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers, and Government Entities & Associations.

As one of the pioneers in the local venture building landscape, Crypto Oasis Ventures benefits from a global network and maintains robust connections to the renowned Crypto Valley in Switzerland. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the first Web3 venture building company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The primary goal of Crypto Oasis Ventures is to nurture the ecosystem and expedite the growth of Web3-related organizations in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond.

Crypto Oasis Ventures has spearheaded several successful ventures, including Crypto Oasis Labs, Crypto Oasis Sentio, arte, Crypto Oasis Games Guild, Inacta Communications, and The Green Block. These ventures showcase the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development within the Web3 space.

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by our Partners, we operate 51 offices in all major markets. Our 3000 employees offer a unique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven by our values of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy, we at Roland Berger are convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entire value cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevant industries and business functions, we provide the best expertise to meet the profound challenges of today and tomorrow. www.rolandberger.com.

