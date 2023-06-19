Cubic Features Tactical Edge Technology Solutions During Modern Day Marine

Empowering the warfighter with a persistent information advantage to achieve mission goals





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMPS—Cubic Defense will showcase its technology that enables edge users to connect, secure and analyze mission-critical data at the tactical edge during Modern Day Marine. The conference is set for June 27-29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

“Cubic’s deployed and trusted capabilities accelerate mission-critical data for multi-domain operations at the tactical edge,” said Cubic Defense President Paul Shew. “No matter the mission, our innovative solutions are designed to support the warfighter by addressing ever-evolving threats.”

The annual Modern Day Marine conference provides a forum for Cubic to gain insight and understanding into the U.S. Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 priorities, as well as the opportunity to showcase its solutions designed to meet or exceed the Corps’ tactical and training requirements. Visit Cubic Defense in Booth 2347 and talk to experts who will demonstrate solutions that include edge computing and networking, expeditionary communication, multi-domain training and geospatial intelligence – each designed to provide a decisive advantage.

Instant Access to your Data at the Tactical Edge with Edge Compute and Networking – Cubic network C5ISR solutions align closely with the U.S. Marine Corps’ vision for Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) and Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). Cubic’s Edge Compute and Networking platforms ensure adaptive, resilient and secure communications, and facilitate joint multinational training exercises and real-world operations. Cubic’s M3X and M3-SE systems enable high-speed computing and networking at the tactical edge, support sea control, sea denial, maritime domain awareness, and forward command and control. Cubic’s XD Cross-Domain appliances enhance network security, reduce vulnerabilities and ensure secure information exchange. By using Cubic’s capabilities, the Marine Corps can achieve operational effectiveness, maintain a forward presence, and successfully execute missions in contested environments while optimizing maneuverability, reducing signature and enhancing combat readiness.

Cubic FLEX – The FLEX satellite terminal includes a power supply, GATR 950 modem and FlexMove service by Intelsat General, which set new standards in portable satellite technology. The combined solution weighs less than 70 pounds and delivers an end-to-end global managed service that enables always-on broadband capabilities and user-friendly, reliable satellite connectivity.

Deliver a Superior Warfighting Advantage with Live Virtual Constructive Multi-Domain Blended Training Environment – Cubic’s proven LVC Air and Ground Training solutions authentically replicate mission environments through immersive technologies that deliver unprecedented realism and enable Marines to train for and deliver a superior warfighting advantage. Underpinned by Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction (SPEAR), warfighters interact in a blended Live-Synthetic environment with Constructives that fill out the modern complex battlespace while training on their actual platforms. Cubic’s authentic training emulations of live fire systems remove training artifacts or anomalies that degrade operational readiness.

ISR from the Cloud to the Cargo Pocket – Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI) provides secure, full-motion video and geospatial solutions that transform your intelligence ecosystem into a capability advantage from the edge to the enterprise. CDI solutions are data-unified, data-enhanced and data-accelerated and securely unify data from sources across domains, thereby strengthening shared situational awareness. Standards-driven technology enhances data by turning AI/ML results into actionable intelligence and accelerate decision dominance by performing faster data analyses.

