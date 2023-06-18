DCOREUM Co-Hosts the First Bit Block Summit AI+WEB3.0 Summit of 2023 (BBS.NYC)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2023) – On June 1st and 2nd, 2023, the first Bit Block Summit AI+WEB3.0 summit of 2023, kicked off at The Altman Building, New York. DCOREUM participated as a co-host of the event.

As the largest AI+Web3.0 summit in New York City, the topics covered include zero-knowledge proof (zk), digital wallets, distributed science (DeSci), DeFi, SocialFi, cryptocurrency payments and the combination of Web3 and AI. The summit attracted nearly 1000 participants from around the world, including professionals from Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and major universities across the United States. As part of its sponsorship, DCOREUM showcased its expertise and contributions, particularly in connecting traffic, commerce, and Web3 development.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/170120_42ec097e640d2aa4_001full.jpg

Additionally, Eddie, one of DCOREUM’s founding nodes, had the privilege of delivering a keynote speech, sharing valuable insights into the current state of the Web3.0 industry in Malaysia and highlighting the advantages of Malaysia as a core global blockchain hub.

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/170120_42ec097e640d2aa4_002full.jpg

As a project with substantial influence in the blockchain field, DCOREUM is dedicated to driving innovation and application of blockchain technology, providing secure, efficient, and reliable solutions for both businesses and individual users.

During the speech, Eddie, the representative of DCOREUM’s genesis node, shared the unique advantages of Malaysia in global Web3 development.

Simultaneously, Eddie also explored DCOREUM’s strengths in the areas of traffic economy, businesses, and blockchain. He emphasized how decentralized applications built on blockchain technology can facilitate mutual communication, assistance, and prosperity among these three sectors.

Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/170120_42ec097e640d2aa4_003full.jpg

BBS.NYC stands as a prominent global blockchain summit that draws attendees from numerous renowned blockchain projects including Bitmart, OKX, CertiK, Alchemy Pay, Triangle, O1 Labs, Ava Labs, Celestia, Offchain Labs, Solana, DCOREUM, Payment Asia, Demonwar, Chainge Games, and more. Notably, the summit also attracts Top Venture Capital firms, scholars, project developers, and top investors in the fields of AI, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The event encompasses a diverse range of participants, including industry experts, project representatives, scholars, and investors, who actively contribute to the conference through speeches and panel discussions.

Image 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/170120_42ec097e640d2aa4_004full.jpg

At the summit, DCOREUM showcases its thriving ecosystem within the innovative Web3 environment and fosters exchange and collaboration with various projects worldwide. Moreover, the event provides a platform for strategic networking, enabling attendees to connect with potential investors and partners, thus expanding their business opportunities and prospects for cooperation.

About DCOREUM

DCOREUM is a decentralized economy ecosystem based on Web 3.0 and the world’s first comprehensive blockchain project that is organically combined with blockchain, real industry, and traffic economy. Relying on its extensive business experience and complete investment system, DCOREUM will better empower and upgrade various business entities through blockchain technology. DCOREUM dedicated to building the world’s first economy blockchain and becoming a bridge between traditional industries and Web3. To learn more about DCOREUM, please visit their official website at https://dcoreum.io/.

Image 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/170120_42ec097e640d2aa4_005full.jpg

Contact:

DCOREUM Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Simon Ng

[email protected]



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170120