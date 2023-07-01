Deveron Announces Proposed Debt Settlement and Option Grant

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2023) – Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) (“Deveron” or the “Company“), a leading agriculture services and data company in North America, announces that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Stealth Ag, Inc. (“Stealth“), as set out in its press releases of May 27, 2021 and August 30, 2021, Stealth has exceeded gross revenues of US$1,250,000 during the Second Earn Out Period (as such term is defined in the press release of the Company dated May 27, 2021). As a result of achieving this milestone, the Company is required to make a one-time payment of US$50,000 (CAD$66,275), to be satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 220,916 common shares (“Common Shares“) in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per Common Share. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) the transaction is treated as a debt settlement and the issuance of the Common Shares remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. All Common Shares issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In addition, the Company announced that it has granted an aggregate of 795,833 stock options (the “Options“) to purchase common shares (the “Common Shares“) of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Common Share and expiring on June 30, 2028, to certain directors of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone. Our geographic focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

For more information, please visit www.deveron.com.

Philip Linton

VP Corporate Development

Deveron Corp.

[email protected]

Tel: 647-622-0076

