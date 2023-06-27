Dun & Bradstreet Named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, is pleased to have been named to Newsweek’s 2023 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America, ranking #12 in the Consulting & Professional Services category for customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.





“We are very proud to see Dun & Bradstreet recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America,” said Anthony Jabbour, CEO at Dun & Bradstreet. “As the commercial information company that spans generations, we have built our reputation on trust and being a responsible business, two attributes that have never been more important, as emerging technologies like Generative AI are bridging today’s business practices and facilitating trust for growth-minded companies.”

Generated from a pool of 3,100 U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million, Newsweek’s Most Trusted Companies in America 2023 list highlights companies in 23 industries according to Americans’ evaluations across three main pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. Newsweek produced the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list in collaboration with market research partner Statista. Their rankings were based on the results of an independent survey from a sample of about 25,000 people who were asked how much they agreed with statements like “I trust this company to treat me fairly as its customer,” “I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development” and “I believe this company would be a good long-term investment.”

