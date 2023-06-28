Elevate’s Fort Worth Headquarters Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp Initiative Teaches AI Concepts to Underserved High School Students through a 4-Saturday Bootcamp in the Fall

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevate Credit, a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, will serve as a host for the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students for a fourth time in the Fall of 2023. The AI Bootcamp at Elevate’s headquarters in Fort Worth will be offered to underserved high school students at no cost and will introduce them to basic AI concepts and skills.





Elevate is one of 28+ companies selected to host camps across the U.S. in Fall 2023, including United Wholesale Mortgage, Ernst & Young and University of Texas at Dallas.

The Elevate Bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 14th and ending on November 4th. The bootcamp will run from 1-5pm CT and if accepted, high school students must commit to attending all four sessions.

The student and parent applications are now open at markcubanai.org/elevatepr. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Students will learn from volunteer mentors from the Elevate Credit Risk Team that are knowledgeable on AI, machine learning (ML) and data science and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the four-hour curriculum, students will work with open source tools each day to build their own AI applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Generative AI. The camp will help prepare and encourage students to succeed in STEM fields at the college level and beyond.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains corporate volunteer mentors, and recruits and scores applications for local students selected to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Elevate work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no-cost throughout the duration of Bootcamp.

All students, regardless of socio-economic status, are encouraged to apply to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp. Applications should be submitted before Friday, September 8th, 2023 at markcubanai.org/elevatepr.

About Elevate

Elevate, together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, offers responsible, online credit solutions that help customers build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s platform powers a suite of groundbreaking credit products including RISE and Elastic. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.

Mark Cuban Foundation

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by Dallas Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over four consecutive Saturdays, underserved 9th-12th grade students learn what AI is and isn’t, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about our No-Cost Fall bootcamps at https://www.markcubanai.org/faq.

Contacts

Elevate Communications



[email protected]