Emergent Cold Latin America Acquires Hook Chile

Acquisition adds important new market and grows Company’s leading cold storage network in Chile.

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm or the Company), the fastest-growing refrigerated storage and logistics service provider in Latin America, announced today the acquisition of Hook Chile, a prominent operator in the country’s salmon industry and food importer.

Hook Chile operates two high-quality facilities, both with additional land for future expansions that could more than double existing capacity. First is a ~10,500 pallet warehouse located in San Antonio, which is strategically located with close proximity to the Port of San Antonio and the highways that connect Chile’s main metropolitan areas. Second is a ~11,800 pallet facility in Puerto Varas, in the southern Region, Los Lagos. This is an important new market for Emergent Cold LatAm given its relevance to Chile’s thriving salmon industry. Hook Chile has a diverse base of customers and is known for its superior customer service.

“We are pleased to welcome Hook into our growing Chile cold storage network” said Joaquin Del Campo, Managing Director of Emergent Cold LatAm’s Pacific platform. “In particular, I am excited to add capabilities in Puerto Varas, an important market for our customers. The combination of Hook Chile – along with our legacy businesses Friopacífico and Multifrigo – allows us to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers across the region.”

44 Capital Finanças Corporativas acted as financial advisor and NLD Abogados acted as legal advisor to Emergent LatAm.

About Emergent Cold LatAm:

Emergent Cold Latin America (www.emergentcoldlatam.com) is the largest refrigerated warehousing and logistics provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, building the highest-quality cold chain network to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions to their customers across the region. The company was founded in August 2021 to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 500 trucks and more than 60 cold storage facilities, including seven new facilities now under construction, to complete a total of 11 countries across Latin America.

