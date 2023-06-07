Fortune Brands Prices $600 Million Bond Issue

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBIN–Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, today announced that on June 6, 2023, it priced a registered public offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2033. The weighted-average interest rate will be approximately 4.5%, net of interest rate hedges that the Company put in place in late 2021 in anticipation of the offering.

In advance of the notes offering, the Company received an upgraded credit rating from Moody’s to Baa2 Stable from Baa3 Positive.

“Fortune Brands Innovations’ solid business model and track record of sales growth and margin expansion have resulted in BBB-equivalent credit ratings from all three rating agencies,” said Fortune Brands Chief Financial Officer David Barry. “The successful completion of this offering will enable us to continue executing on our strategy of delivering industry-leading brands, innovation, and channel management to our consumers and customers while maintaining an advantaged capital structure.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to pay off its 2023 4.000% senior unsecured notes maturing in September 2023, pay down any short-term borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The senior unsecured notes offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the base prospectus. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the final prospectus supplement, when available, can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these documents can also be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or emailing [email protected], contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-866-803-9204. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or financial condition in addition to statements regarding our general business strategies, the market potential of our brands, trends in the housing market, the potential impact of costs, including material and labor costs, the potential impact of inflation, expected capital spending, expected pension contributions, the expected impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic transactions including the expected benefits and costs of the separation (the “Separation”) of MasterBrand, Inc. (“MasterBrand”) and the tax-free nature of the Separation, the anticipated impact of recently issued accounting standards on our financial statements, and other matters that are not historical in nature. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “outlook,” “positioned” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of our management about our industry, business and future financial results, available at the time this press release is issued. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including but not limited to: (i) our reliance on the North American and Chinese home improvement, repair and remodel and new home construction activity levels, (ii) the housing market, downward changes in the general economy, unfavorable interest rates or other business conditions, (iii) the competitive nature of consumer and trade brand businesses, (iv) our ability to execute on our strategic plans and the effectiveness of our strategies in the face of business competition, (v) our reliance on key customers and suppliers, including wholesale distributors and dealers and retailers, (vi) risks associated with our ability to improve organizational productivity and global supply chain efficiency and flexibility, (vii) risks associated with global commodity and energy availability and price volatility, as well as the possibility of sustained inflation, (viii) delays or outages in our information technology systems or computer networks, (ix) risks associated with doing business globally, including changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, (x) risks associated with the disruption of operations, (xi) our inability to obtain raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, (xii) risks associated with entering into potential strategic acquisitions and joint ventures and related integration activities, (xiii) impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other acquired intangible assets, (xiv) risk of increases in our defined benefit-related costs and funding requirements, (xv) the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial performance and operating results, (xvi) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and other labor constraints, (xvii) the effect of climate change and the impact of related changes in government regulations and consumer preferences, (xviii) risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters, (xix) changes in government and industry regulatory standards, (xx) future tax law changes or the interpretation of existing tax laws, (xxi) our ability to secure and protect our intellectual property rights, (xxii) potential liabilities and costs from claims and litigation, (xxiii) our ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Separation of MasterBrand, (xxiv) the risk that we may be required to indemnify MasterBrand in connection with the Separation or that MasterBrand’s indemnities to us may not be sufficient to hold us harmless for the full amount of liabilities for which MasterBrand has been allocated responsibility and (xxv) the potential that the Separation fails to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes. These and other factors are discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the prospectus and prospectus supplement for this offering. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or changes to future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

