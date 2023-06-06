Fujitsu 1FINITY Ultra Optical System selected by NTT for next Japan-wide core network

TOKYO, Jun 6, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (1) has adopted Fujitsu’s optical transport platform “1FINITY Ultra Optical System” as a verification system for use in trials ahead of the construction of the next optical core network covering Japan. Fujitsu received the system order in June 2023 and will deliver it in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Transponder (optical transceiver) “1FINITY T900” (left), which constitutes “1FINITY Ultra Optical System”, and Line system (optical wavelength division multiplexer) “1FINITY L900” (right)

Fujitsu will contribute to the establishment of an optical core network for NTT and its group companies, which are at the heart of the next-generation network in Japan, and to solving societal issues to achieve carbon neutrality by significantly reducing power consumption.

Background

The NTT Group has proposed the IOWN concept (2) to reimagine existing information and communications systems and realize new information and communications infrastructure. To support this concept, Fujitsu is building an All-Photonics Network (APN) that uses photonics in all areas of the communications network. APN features large capacity transmission, diminished delay, and low power consumption which greatly exceeds conventional communication technologies and will be used for the next optical core network which NTT Group will start to construct nationwide.

Fujitsu’s “1FINITY Ultra Optical System” meets the specifications required by the IOWN Global Forum for Open APN and can provide optimum solutions such as world-class high-capacity transmission of 1.2 Tbps per optical wave and long-distance transmission at 800 Gbps. In a world-first, the optical transmission equipment also uses liquid cooling to reduce CO2 emissions from the entire system by 60% compared to conventional products. Fujitsu is offering the “1FINITY Ultra Optical System” globally.

About the system

As NTT’s development partner, Fujitsu will provide its “1FINITY Ultra Optical System”, which has features including high capacity transmission, low latency and low power consumption, and is an open architecture system that enables flexible network construction. It is anticipated that the system, which will operate nationwide, will deliver transmission speeds of 1.2 Tbps for metropolitan areas such as Tokyo, and transmission speeds at 800 Gbps connecting remote locations, etc., optimized according to the use and the needs of the region.

(1) Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation:

Headquarter: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Akira Shimada.

(2) IOWN concept:

An abbreviation for the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) concept. A vision of an innovative network and information processing infrastructure that can provide high-speed, high-capacity communications and enormous computing resources by utilizing advanced technologies such as photoelectric fusion technology.

