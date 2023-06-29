Prominent tax advisory company Golden Tax Relief, based in Elmhurst, IL, announces the launch of their custom tax planning services designed to decrease corporate tax liabilities for high-income real estate agencies and brokerages in the Chicago area.

Elmhurst, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – Newly announced services at Golden Tax Relief are designed to assist Real Estate business owners by decreasing agency and brokerage tax liabilities for the current year, and creating customized plans designed to minimize taxes over the long term.

Golden Tax Relief Announces Liability Reduction Service for Real Estate Agents

With dedicated services recently launched in the Chicago area, the specialists at Golden Tax Relief are now available to help agencies and brokerages implement tax strategies that maximize cash flow and minimize tax payments in line with their sector’s legal obligations. By optimizing credits, deductions, depreciation and amortization, business owners may find a reduction in their tax liabilities.

“Our mission is to create custom-tailored tax plans that allow real estate agencies and brokerages to remain financially secure and as profitable as possible for the life of their business,” says Ben Golden, CEO and founder of Golden Tax Relief. “We design strategically sound, comprehensive tax plans that enable business owners to reinvest in their companies, save for retirement, and enjoy their desired lifestyle.”

The announcement of new services was made as the Certified Tax Planner recognized the potential for specialized planning in the real estate industry. Through available deductions, deferrals, and timely tax payment structures, business owners can avoid potential conflicts with their filings while minimizing their payments. The tax specialists at Golden Tax Relief help simplify this process for their clients by leveraging the benefits and exemptions available to them through the laws that apply to the real estate sector for the best possible tax outcomes.

With newly announced services in the Chicago region, Golden Tax Relief is now available to help owners of high-income real estate agencies and brokerages achieve their financial goals, and enjoy valuable peace of mind, knowing their company cash flow and tax responsibilities are under control. With their expertise as certified tax coaches and tax resolution specialists, Golden Tax Relief assists their clients in retaining as much of their income as possible.

