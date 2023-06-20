Groupe LSL Pharma Update on Increased Production Capacity and Anticipated Sales Growth

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC (TSXV: LSL) – Groupe LSL Pharma Inc. (“the Company” or ” LSL Pharma Group “), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that its total annual production capacity will be increased by approximately 35% to 40% as early as 2023, and further for 2024 and 2025, with its new facility in La Pocatière and a series of manufacturing optimizations in Upton. The Company would also like to point out that its Management’s Discussion and Analysis and its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 were filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2023.

“The first quarter of 2023 was a period of transformation for LSL Pharma Group, as we began trading as a publicly traded company and made significant progress in expanding the manufacturing footprint and capacity of our two business units,” said François Roberge, President and CEO of LSL Pharma Group. “We are pleased with the improvement in profitability achieved in the first quarter, which is typically our weakest quarter of the year, and we are particularly excited about the increased output at our new LSL Laboratory (“LSL”) plant and the upcoming increase in Steri-Med’s production capacity. The continued and significant increase in our production capacity will enable us to further expand our product offering and satisfy a broad customer base.”

CAPACITY INCREASE UPDATE

Since the beginning of May 2023, the Company has occupied a new state-of-the-art plant in La Pocatière. Production at the new plant will gradually ramp up until the end of the year. In view of the increased capacity, LSL Pharma Group expects revenues from existing customers to grow by more than 15% a year over the next few years.

In parallel, capacity optimization initiatives at the Steri-Med plant in Upton, Quebec, are progressing according to plan, which should double capacity by the end of 2023. The Company also plans to add a new manufacturing line towards the end of 2024, which could further double production capacity and enable the development of new products to fuel organic growth.

“This double expansion will play a key role in organic sales growth of around $5 million annually. The LSL site expansion enables us to broaden our product offering, adding new natural health products to our private label business and developing new customers. It will also enable us to pursue our expansion into new international markets, such as the United States and Europe. At the same time, Steri-Med’s additional capacity will accelerate our penetration of the vast US market for sterile ointments in the first instance, and subsequently for eye drops. Finally, given our solid financial position, we remain on the lookout for strategic acquisitions that will enable us to further expand our product portfolio,” added Mr. Roberge.

