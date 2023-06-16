Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Webcast of Investor Relations Summit at HPE Discover 2023

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct and broadcast its live Investor Relations Summit as part of HPE Discover 2023 in Las Vegas.

The live webcast will start on Tuesday, June 20, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) with the HPE Discover 2023 keynote address. Webcast details can be found on HPE’s Investor Relations website at www.hpe.com/investor/IRSummit2023.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, and members of the HPE executive leadership team will host a live investor session and Q&A following the HPE Discover 2023 keynote address. The schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m. CT – 1:30 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET – 2:30 p.m. ET): HPE Discover 2023 keynote presentation by Antonio Neri.

5:00 p.m. CT – 6:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET): Investor Relations Summit session with Antonio Neri; Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and CTO; Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking; and Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, HPC, AI & Labs.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

