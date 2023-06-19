Impactful AI Innovations Recognised at World AI Show and Awards

DUBAI, June 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by Trescon, the 41st global edition of the World AI Show & Awards, held on 7 – 8 June 2023 at Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai, concluded with a spectacular awards ceremony celebrating the outstanding innovations in artificial intelligence.

Held under the patronage of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the event brought together top leaders and decision-makers who are using technology in innovative ways to drive businesses forward while delivering business value and enhancing the overall customer experience.





Following an insightful and engaging Day 1, the second day of the event was kicked off with keynote by Dr Fethi Felali on how home grown AI solutions played a transformative role during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Another key session that caught everyone’s attention was the panel discussion on the rise of investments in AI. Moderated by Paul Dawalibi, CEO, Holodeck Ventures, the panel discussed at length how AI accelerated the growth of economies. The panellists, Sonali Goila, General Manager & Head of Investment, Panthera Capital Investment; Andrea Danila, Founder & General Partner, Global Millennial Capital; Simon Sharp, Partner, Global Venture; Vianney Mathonne, Partner, Modus Capital; and Valerie Hawley, Affiliate Founding Partner, True Global Ventures; spoke in depth about the criteria for investments in AI and other innovative technologies.

Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Development Program, Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, praised the event as a beacon of inspiration highlighting the vast potential of AI to disrupt industries and create new opportunities.

Appreciating the Awards initiative by Trescon, Dr Salim said, “World AI Awards, recognizes the most innovative and impactful AI solutions and implementations across various industries, highlighting the transformative potential of AI for businesses and society​.”

During the World AI Awards, a special award, ‘AI leader of the year’, was awarded to Amith Ranjan, Executive Vice-President, Head Wholesale Digital, Data and Advanced Analytics, Finance Tech, Mashreq Bank.

The grand ceremony also featured ‘Women in AI’ Award. This award is a tip of the hat to the impact women are making in the AI and related tech space in making it a level playing field. The recipients of the awards were:

Fatmah Alabdouli, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE

Linoy Kidd, HSBC

Dr. Fatmah Baothman, AI Society

Dr. Christine Gulbranson, U+ Nova

Dr. Adhari Alzaab, Sultan Qaboos University

Debbie Botha, Women in AI

Dr. Eng. Suaad Alshamsi, Etihad Airways

The World AI Awards recognised the contribution of visionaries who have redefined the AI space in the MENA region and a testimony to their contributions and efforts for ushering a new era for artificial intelligence.

Here is the list of award winners:

Best AI Use-Case Award – Public Sector Infrastructure: Hussein Abdulmuttalib, GIS Centre of Dubai Municipality Education: Dr. Mohammed Khursheed Akhtar, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, KSA Security & Law Enforcement: Dr. Ali Raza, Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai Energy & Utilities: Awad Al Sidiq, ADNOC Distribution Project Implementation of the Year: Tipusultan Abdulkhader, Expo 2020



Best AI Use-Case Award – Private Sector Healthcare: Veneeth Purushotaman, Aster DM Healthcare Education: Krishnan Gopi, GEMS Education Banking: Arun Mehta, First Abu Dhabi Bank Financial Services: Gigi Mathew Thomas, Ittihad Investment Manufacturing: Samit Jha, Petrochem Middle East Retail: Jamal Chabaate, Majid Al Futtaim retail Hospitality and Tourism: Vishal Anand, Jumeriah Group E-Commerce: Namita Sharma, Mumzworld MENA Digital Platform of the Year: Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Astratech Best Project Implementation of the Year: Shahnawaz Ali, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Most Popular AI Proponent: Shameed Sait, GEMS Education Youth Award: Dr. Humaid Alshamsi, Abu Dhabi Police



Special Mentions Banking: Aslihan Demiral, Mashreq Bank Financial Services: Sachin Chandna, Emirates NBD Manufacturing: Wissam Al Adany, Ades Holding, KSA Retail: Arvind Gapa, Sharaf DG Retail: Basit Wani, Abdul Latif Jameel Company Hospitality and Tourism: Mohammad Qattash, Fairmont The Palm



