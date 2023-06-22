International Yoga Day Celebrations by Ojas Yoga and Wellness Align with “Health Happiness Harmony” Book Launch, Inspiring a Holistic Approach to Inner Transformation

Singapore, Jun 22, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – In celebration of the highly anticipated International Yoga Day on June 21st’ Ojas Yoga, a renowned holistic wellness and yoga practice hub, celebrated Yoga Day with transformative events and activities promoting health, harmony, and inner well-being. His Excellency.P Kumaran, High Commissioner of India, Singapore launched the book on 21st June 2023 on the auspicious day of International Yoga Day in Singapore at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple. A special master class was organized to celebrate and honor World Yoga Day in which around 200 people participated. The event aimed to promote the practice of yoga and its numerous benefits for physical and mental well-being. Participants had the opportunity to learn from esteemed yoga instructors, who guided them through various yoga techniques and shared their expertise.

International Yoga Day, celebrated every year on the 21st of June, was established by the United Nations, is a global initiative that recognizes the profound benefits of yoga for individuals and communities alike. It serves as a reminder of the timeless wisdom and practice of yoga, which has been cherished for centuries and continues to inspire millions worldwide.

As a leading yoga teacher and passionate advocate for the power of yoga, Archana Amlapure, Founder of Ojas Yoga and Wellness, is committed to spreading the joy and benefits of yoga to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. With a mission to foster a healthier and more balanced society, Archana has been empowering people on yoga and its benefits across Asia. The studio is located in 359A, Joo Chiat Road, Singapore. She has been instrumental in conducting various Yoga lessons for students from India, US, Thailand and Malaysia.

“I am thrilled to celebrate International Yoga Day and share the profound benefits of yoga with our community,” said Archana, the visionary behind Ojas Yoga and Wellness. “Yoga has the power to heal, restore, and unite people from all walks of life. Our events and programs aim to create a space where individuals can cultivate mindfulness, strengthen their bodies, and nourish their souls. It is time to discover the transformative power of yoga and embark on a journey towards a healthier, more balanced life.”

The book “Health Happiness Harmony” embarks on a journey that delves into the depths of our inner being, guiding us towards self-discovery, healing, and profound growth. Yoga, with its ancient roots and timeless wisdom, has the power to unlock every individual’s true potential and connect to a state of harmony and balance.

Archana, on launching her first book, quips, “As I reflect upon the significance of yoga in my own life, I am humbled by its ability to create a profound shift in our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It is a practice that transcends boundaries, cultures, and beliefs, embracing all who seek solace, strength, and serenity. Through the pages of this book, we all have the opportunity to embark on a shared exploration of this beautiful and transformative practice. May this book serve as a trusted companion on your personal odyssey of self-discovery, growth, and connection. May it inspire you to step onto your mat with renewed vigor and embrace the teachings of yoga with unwavering devotion.”

It is time to embrace the practice of yoga as a lifelong journey and let it illuminate your path with its transformative light.

