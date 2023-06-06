IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 22 – 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

 

Name of issuer

 Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)  

Day of transaction

  

Identification code of financial instrument

 Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)  

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

  

Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 284 111,21 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 690 111,19 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 24 111,26 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/06/2023 FR0010259150 2 979 110,74 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 712 110,99 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 549 110,94 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 458 111,01 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/06/2023 FR0010259150 3 681 110,81 XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 9 377 110,86  

Attachment

