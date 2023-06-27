IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 25 – 2023

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,320 111.29 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,083 111.14 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 514 111.15 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,783 111.10 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 839 110.00 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,881 109.60 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 689 110.30 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,791 109.65 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,362 108.94 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,633 108.57 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 598 109.11 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,607 108.55 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,348 106.57 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 2,097 106.75 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 743 105.51 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,012 106.59 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,459 107.58 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 1,556 107.79 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 368 107.82 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2023 FR0010259150 5,817 107.66 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 42,500 108.55  

 

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Acknowledges Receipt of NexPoint Letter

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Acknowledges Receipt of NexPoint Letter

IMUNON Unveils New Manufacturing Capabilities at Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Biotech Campus

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – June 26, 2023

IMUNON Unveils New Manufacturing Capabilities at Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Biotech Campus

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – June 26, 2023

You may have missed

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Acknowledges Receipt of NexPoint Letter

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Acknowledges Receipt of NexPoint Letter

IMUNON Unveils New Manufacturing Capabilities at Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Biotech Campus

IMUNON Unveils New Manufacturing Capabilities at Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Biotech Campus

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – June 26, 2023

error: Content is protected !!