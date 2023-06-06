LinkSquares Named a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) by Independent Research Firm

LinkSquares delivers powerful native AI capabilities

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered legal technology partner of choice, announced today that it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023 report. In this evaluation, LinkSquares was named a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Forrester used 26 criteria to evaluate contract lifecycle management providers, separating them into Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. The Forrester Wave™ focused on the 13 most significant players in the space, and evaluated LinkSquares among the top providers, earning the company a place in the “Leaders” category.

“LinkSquares is honored to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ for our Contract Lifecycle Management solution. We’re thrilled to have been evaluated in this third-party analysis as we continue to raise the bar, expand our offerings, and provide unparalleled experiences to our valued customers,” said Vishal Sunak, CEO of LinkSquares.

Companies were measured in three major categories, including current offering, strategy, and market presence. LinkSquares was top-ranked in the contract analysis and reporting, and contract creation criteria. LinkSquares had among the highest scores in eight criteria, including contract digitization, sell-side contracts, workflow, roadmap, and number of customers.

From the Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Report, Q2 2023, “LinkSquares tackles CLM from the document and data perspective with native AI and a clear and transparent commercial model based on documents stored and analyzed. Three core modules (finalize, sign, and analyze) support unique use cases such as crisis management, fundraising and M&A, and data privacy and compliance, appealing primarily to general counsel, compliance, and finance teams. The multitenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with some hybrid tenancy and no-cost implementation and support draws in customers from financial tech, health tech, and other high-growth technology companies. An innovative roadmap includes AI-powered playbooks and integration with Outlook; DealHub; and configure, price, quote (CPQ) products.”

The full Forrester Wave™ report can be accessed here.

