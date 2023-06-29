Logitech’s Future Positive Technology Challenge Announces Winners

Inspiring cohort of engineering start-ups to help address sustainability challenges in consumer electronics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today the winners of the inaugural Future Positive Challenge, a technology challenge for sustainability-led disruptors poised to make a meaningful contribution to a positive future. Four enterprising companies from around the globe were selected for their pioneering solutions to printed circuit boards (PCB), batteries, and acoustic and magnetic devices.





Elephantech: a startup that has achieved a significant milestone in the field of PCB manufacturing, successfully utilizing inkjet printing and copper plating technology to manufacture PCBs.



InnovationLab: a research and development company delivering printed and organic electronics with a focus on flexible printed pressure sensors.



Ole Wolff: a manufacturer and supplier of efficient acoustic solutions and magnetic alternatives for audio devices.



Highpower Technology: a research, design and manufacturer of Li-ion and Ni-MN batteries and energy storage systems.

Logitech is continually looking for breakthrough, next-generation materials, components, and processes to accelerate the company’s Design for Sustainability efforts. Logitech’s Future Positive Challenge searches the globe for innovative solutions to engineering and process design challenges in consumer electronics. Winners were selected from a wide candidate pool and represent an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and innovators. Each company will be offered the opportunity to work with Logitech on a Proof of Concept collaboration project.

“The Future Positive Challenge prioritizes technologies that are integral to advancing breakthrough innovations in the consumer electronics industry. We congratulate all of the companies that showcased their ideas to solve sustainability-related engineering and process design challenges,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “I was impressed with the range of solutions and level of innovation coming from these disruptive startups. We have the solutions today to help us solve the engineering challenges that will lead to lower product carbon impact and it’s simply a matter of harnessing and scaling those solutions to create the change needed to design a positive future.”

In addition to this year’s winners, eight additional companies received distinguished recognition for their creative engineering solutions. Logitech will continue to share industry knowledge and provide mentorship to these startups as they mature in their development and hone their engineering solutions and areas of expertise. Companies receiving distinguished recognition include: Kinwong, Copprint, LionVolt, BeFC, Soteria, Guoguang Electric Co, LIOS, and Polymertal.

The 2024 Future Positive Challenge will re-open again in late September. Interested applicants are encouraged to subscribe to receive updates on timing or email [email protected] for more information about next year’s challenge. Learn more about all of Logitech’s sustainability initiatives in the FY22 Impact Report or on the website.

