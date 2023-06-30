Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jun 30, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2023 increased 47.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2023]
CX-5: 22,409 units (up 32.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,683 units (up 171.3%)
CX-30: 5,463 units (up 11.6%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2023 increased 29.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2023]
CX-30: 10,799 units (up 40.3% year on year)
CX-50: 7,437 units (up 342.4%)
MAZDA2: 4,382 units (up 18.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2023 increased 108.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged) and a 3.6% total market share (up 1.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2023]
CX-5: 1,924 units (up 136.7% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,433 units (up 69.0%)
CX-30: 1,358 units (up 392.0%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in May 2023 increased 74.3% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2023]
CX-5: 18,535 units (up 64.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 5,763 units (up 209.7%)
CX-30: 3,102 units (up 32.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2023 increased 50.4% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Japan, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2023]
CX-5: 30,321 units (up 41.7% year on year)
CX-30: 17,038 units (up 37.6%)
MAZDA3: 12,824 units (up 12.9%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202306/230629b.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

