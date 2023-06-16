Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2023

 

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and 

total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

 

Date

 

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/31/2023 94,198,504  

Total gross of voting rights: 94,198,504

 

 

Total net* of voting rights: 94,047,253

 

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 94,198,504 – 151,251 = 94,047,253

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment

