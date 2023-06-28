Mouser Electronics Partners with Atmosic to Accelerate the Growth of Sustainable IoT Devices

This partnership will make Atmosic’s ultra-low power and energy-harvesting solutions more accessible to developers worldwide

CAMPBELL, Calif. & MANSFIELD, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in wireless energy harvesting platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, announced a distribution partnership. Mouser will stock Atmosic’s portfolio of extremely low-power and energy-harvesting wireless Bluetooth® system-on-chips (SoCs) and evaluation kits.





Atmosic’s portfolio is designed with sustainability in mind, enabling developers to create connected devices that can use a single battery for a product’s entire lifespan; in some cases, these devices can even operate without any batteries. This extended battery life and battery-free operation is possible since Atmosic’s SoCs have the industry’s lowest power consumption. Additionally, Atmosic offers wireless solutions that can harvest energy from light, motion, thermal, and radio frequency (RF) sources. These energy harvesting solutions also support the new AirFuelRF™ wireless power specification, which uses RF technology to allow multiple devices to be charged and/or powered at the same time and from a distance.

“This distribution partnership is a big step forward for us to make our products more readily available, and thus make it easier for brands to bring to market sustainable wireless IoT products,” said Mike Fortin, Senior Vice President of Sales at Atmosic. “Mouser’s strong commitment to reducing their impact on the environment aligns well with our mission of reducing battery waste, so we look forward to working together to promote a greener IoT.”

Initially, Mouser’s inventory and website will feature Atmosic’s evaluation kits, as well as the ATM2 and ATM3 series of SoCs, with additional products to be introduced later in 2023. The company’s ATM2 and ATM3 SoCs combine an ultra-low power Bluetooth LE with an integrated power management unit. The ATM3 also adds intelligent management of energy harvesting sources to improve its efficiency and extend battery life or enable battery-free operation.

“Many well-known, tier-one consumer brands are already in high-volume production with Atmosic’s products, which is a testament to their commitments to sustainability and is also a great sign for designers looking to develop their own eco-friendly products,” said Andy Kerr, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser. “With Atmosic products now in stock at Mouser, IoT product developers around the world have immediate access to their extremely low-power wireless portfolio.”

Billions of batteries are being thrown away every year as the market for connected devices continues to grow. Atmosic’s innovative portfolio is working to solve this battery waste issue and help companies meet their sustainability goals. In addition to the environmental benefits of Atmosic’s solutions, extending battery life—or removing the need for batteries entirely—reduces maintenance time and costs for end-users.

