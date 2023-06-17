Nation’s Biggest Health Insurer Announces Requirement that Molecular and Genetic Test Claims include Z-Codes as of August 1, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARUP–Clinical laboratories across the nation are scrambling to meet a looming August 1 deadline that requires them to include Z-Codes with certain molecular and genetic test claims they submit to the nation’s largest health insurer. Labs that fail to comply may experience a major disruption in cash flow after implementation of this new requirement.

Announced last month by UnitedHealthcare, effective Aug. 1, genetic test claims associated with about 250 CPT codes must include a Z-Code issued by the MolDx Diagnostic Exchange (DEX) registry, operated by Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor. This announcement surprised many clinical labs and left them with only weeks to apply for the Z-Codes they need when submitting molecular test claims to UHC.

To help clinical labs meet their needs for swift Z-Code registration of their genetic tests, The Dark Report and DarkDaily are presenting a free, 90-minute webinar, “Essential Guide to Obtaining Z-Codes for Molecular and Genetic Tests” Thursday, June 29, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Keynote speaker is Gabriel Bien-Willner, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Palmetto GBA, as well as Medical Director of the Molecular Diagnostic Services Program (MolDx). He will provide an up-to-the-minute picture of the DEX MolDx Z-Code registry, including the application and documentation processes needed to register a molecular test and obtain a unique Z-Code for that test.

Second to speak is Valerie Collier, MS, CGC, Genetic Counselor at ARUP Laboratories. She has been directly involved in helping ARUP Laboratories and its clients obtain Z-Codes for their new molecular and genetic tests. Collier’s insights and recommendations are based on four years of submitting applications to DEX MolDx, responding to the documentation requirements, and receiving Z-Codes for these new genetic tests.

Next to present is Kyle Fetter, Chief Operating Officer at XiFin, Inc. Since the inception of the MolDx and Z-Code programs more than a decade ago, Fetter and his team have worked with client laboratories to help them register their molecular and genetic tests and obtain Z-Codes. Fetter’s team also interacts regularly with other private health insurers and is tracking their plans to follow UHC’s lead and issue their own requirements that molecular test claims include Z-Codes.

Full details on the speakers, content, and how to register for this valuable, free webinar are at https://www.darkdaily.com. XiFin provided an Educational Grant in support of this webinar.

