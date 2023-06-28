NFL BIOSCIENCES : RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 27, 2023

Appointment of a new director satisfying the independence criteria of the Middlenext Code

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical medicines for the treatment of dependencies and addictions, held its Joint General Meeting on June 27, 2023 in Montpellier under the chairmanship of Ignacio Faus, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NFL Biosciences.

At the date of the Meeting, the total number of shares with voting rights was 6,578,445, for a total number of voting rights of 9,437,797. The 21 shareholders present or represented together held 2,715,219 shares (i.e. 41.28% of shares with voting rights, and 41.10% of share capital) and 5,138,021 voting rights (54.44% of voting rights).

The ordinary and extraordinary resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors were all adopted. Details of voting and attendance are available on the company’s website, page “Shareholders General Meeting”: https://www.nflbiosciences.com.

The 5th resolution concerned the appointment of Ms. Dominique Côté as director of NFL Biosciences. Ms. Dominique Côté has indicated that she accepts the position of director, and that she meets all the conditions required by the law and regulations in force. In particular, she meets the five criteria for independence set out in the Middlenext Code revised in 2021 (Recommendation 3), which is characterized by the absence of any significant financial, contractual, family or close relationship likely to affect the independence of judgment. Her appointment to the NFL Biosciences Board of Directors contributes to the diversification of the Board in terms of gender, nationality and international experience.

On the occasion of her appointment, Dominique Côté said: “I am honored to join the board at NFL Biosciences and their innovative mission to revolutionize smoking cessation therapies and other devastating addictions. Daring to pioneer solutions that defy expectations with a breakthrough approach centered around a standardized extract of tobacco leafs, NFL Biosciences is poised to redefine the fight against the most common deadly addiction. I’m eager to bring my experience and to partner with the other Board members to accompany the company continuing to advance its strategic vision and passionate objectives of empowering lives towards a healthier and addiction-free future.”

At the close of this Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of NFL Biosciences was composed as follows:

– Mr Ignacio FAUS, Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer

– Mr Bruno LAFONT, Director, Chief Operating Officer

– Mr Francis AHNER, director

– Mrs Dominique COTE, independent director

– Mr Michel HUC, Director

– Mr Yannick PLETAN, Director

Biography of Dominique Côté After doing research in immuno-oncology, Dominique joined the pharmaceutical industry, where she spent 30 years of her career in organizations such as Novartis, Pfizer, Zoetis and UCB. Over the course of her career, she has managed teams in more than 36 countries worldwide as Chief Commercial Operations and Marketing Officer, where she led activities to optimize the profitability and effectiveness of business strategies and enabled the deployment of new go-to-market business models. Her career has allowed her to gain international experience and deep multi-cultural knowledge. In 2018, she founded her consulting firm: Cosawi, where as CEO, she works with companies in the areas of commercial excellence strategy and execution, executive coaching and marketing. Dominique graduated in genetics and biotechnology from the University of Quebec. Born in Canada she now lives in Belgium.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier area which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences’ ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorder.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

