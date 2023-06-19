NICE Announces Interactions International 2023, Premier CX Event Showcasing Enlighten’s Pioneering AI For Business

Event will highlight how to master the new wave of AI-driven CX as well as an appearance from internationally acclaimed adventurer Bear Grylls

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NICE—NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Interactions International will take place at the Tobacco Dock in London on June 19 and 20. During the two-day conference, attendees will hear from NICE CEO Barak Eilam, industry-leading analysts, top executives, CX experts and customers with first-hand experience using Enlighten’s core AI engine and NICE’s scalable, cloud-native CXone platform to power next-gen CX. Industry analysts will share best practices in AI, generative AI technologies and beyond: how to listen, how to speak and why it matters. CX leaders will cover successful CCaaS migrations and how NICE CXone is driving brands to achieve operational success and 24/7 customer support. At this year’s event, NICE also welcomes Bear Grylls, master outdoorsman and star of the hit show Man vs. Wild.

Interactions International will feature more than 16 best practice sessions. This includes a session on duty of care and how brands can use Enlighten to better support vulnerable customers and deliver exceptional experiences for all. CX leaders will also discuss omnichannel in the new era as well as how brands can leverage NICE technology to deliver automation that enhances employee engagement. A panel discussion will look at reinventing communication compliance, exploring how to support mobility while maintaining compliance.

To register for Interactions International 2023 or to learn more, click here.

“CX is undergoing a rapid transformation due to AI and digital advancements,” said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International. “This year’s event will highlight strategies for brands to become digitally fluent and deliver next-level experiences for customers and agents. We are excited to welcome attendees to discuss the latest CX trends in AI, digital, self-service and WEM and how this is reshaping the future of CX.”

Interactions International will feature master outdoorsman, Bear Grylls, one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure. Grylls is a British adventurer, writer, television presenter and businessman. He spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces, as part of 21 SAS Regiment, where he learned the valuable survival skills he now teaches around the world. His lengthy list of accomplishments includes being one of the youngest climbers ever to reach the summit of Mount Everest. In 2009 Grylls was appointed as The Scout Association’s youngest-ever Chief Scout of the United Kingdom and Overseas Territories.

Note: Select sessions are closed to the press with no personal photography, note taking or recording being permitted.

