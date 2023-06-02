Nicox: 2023 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

June 2, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary general meeting convened on first call on Thursday June 1st, 2023, was not held as the quorum required by law was not reached. The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an Ordinary general meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Thursday June 15 at 2:00 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub – Drakkar 2 – Bâtiment D – 2405 route des Dolines – 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France. The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, are sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents are also made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com). Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at [email protected] for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence, or the electronic votes received for the Ordinary general meeting initially planned on June 1st, 2023 remain valid for the Ordinary general meeting of June 15, 2023.