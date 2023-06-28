Ora, Inc. Appoints Nate Speicher as Chief Financial Officer

Ophthalmology CRO Hires CFO to Support Accelerated Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ophthalmology—Ora, Inc., the world’s leading Clinical Research Organization (CRO) for ophthalmology pharmaceutical and device development, announced today that Nate Speicher has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). An experienced CFO leader, Nate will report directly to Chairman & CEO, Stuart Abelson.









“Nate joins us with a tremendous amount of CRO experience and a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth,” said Stuart Abelson, Chairman & CEO, Ora Inc. “His understanding of Ora’s business coupled with his passion for harnessing data and analytics to unlock insights will help enable us to continue to successfully scale and improve business performance, globally.”

With more than 15 years of experience, Nate has held executive and C-level positions with leading life sciences organizations, and earlier in his career served as an investment banker where he primarily focused on raising capital for healthcare and pharma services clients. A seasoned strategist, he has particular expertise in treasury, financial planning and analysis as well as oversight of commercial strategy for global clinical companies, including PPD® and BioAgilytix®. He views finance as a key business partner to operational and commercial teams, and that mindset has allowed him to successfully adapt to change, especially while navigating significant organizational growth periods similar to what Ora is experiencing today.

Demand for Ora’s ophthalmology product development knowledge and capabilities is very strong. Ora is continually investing in its people, processes and technology which create robust and scalable systems that deliver timely and accurate financial and operational information to all stakeholders in a development project. This supports Ora’s global teams and sites in their mission to deliver industry leading quality and project execution for our client sponsors around the world so they can bring their products to market and to patients as fast and efficiently as possible.

“I’m honored to be joining the Ora team at this exciting point in their journey,” said Nate Speicher, CFO. “I look forward to helping shape the company’s business strategy, specifically when it comes to predicting trends, preparing for business spend, and the development of required policies and processes. My top priority will be to scale, build and evolve robust systems focused on improving operational efficiencies, while continuing to deliver with the speed and quality for which Ora is known.”

About Ora, Inc.

Ora is the world’s leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 82 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora’s pre-clinical and clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world’s most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn

Ora® and Ora Logo are registered trademarks of Ora, Inc.

Contacts

Media

Claire Russell



[email protected]

+1 (919) 597-9029