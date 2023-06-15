Oxurion Issues EUR 1.0 million in Bonds for Tranche 3 of the Funding Program with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – June 15, 2023 – 7 pm CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, has announced the completion of Tranche 3 of funding under the Subscription Agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC (“Atlas”).

On June 15, 2023, the Company issued 40 convertible bonds to Atlas totaling EUR one million. Under the terms of the Subscription Agreement, Atlas has committed to subscribe to up to EUR 20.8 million in mandatorily convertible bonds over a 24-month period, of which it has now subscribed to EUR 7.8 million. The conversion price is set at an eight percent discount to the average VWAP over the three lowest days in the ten consecutive trading days prior to the conversion notice.

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, said: “Oxurion values Atlas’s financial commitment to the company and its programs as we continue to make progress towards finishing patient recruitment for the Phase 2, Part B KALAHARI trial evaluating Oxurion’s THR-149 for treating the up to 50% of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) for whom the current standard of care is suboptimal. We look forward to sharing the top-line results from this trial later this year, in which we hope to demonstrate the efficacy of our therapy in addressing this large unmet need.”

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

