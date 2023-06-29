Paperless Innovations, Inc. Launches New Actus Website

New Actus Website Releases More Than 80 Features to Automate Compliance of Procure-to-Pay Programs for Public Sector and Commercial Enterprises

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paperless Innovations, Inc. , a provider of government purchase card (GPC) compliance automation solutions announces the launch of the new website for its Actus Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Compliance Automation and Management COTS SaaS solution. Actus has been continuously updated and expanded since its launch in 2019 on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The new website includes more than 80 features available for Public Sector and commercial enterprises to automate compliance to regulations such as SOC2 and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) A-123 Appendix B framework for risk management in GPC programs. Updated navigation makes it easy to find capabilities, information about how Actus utilizes AWS technology, and customer testimonials. The new site provides a self-service demo scheduling capability to make it easy for procurement managers to take the next step or learn more about how Actus can work for each individual customer.

“The Actus website now accurately reflects the modern interface and easy navigation of our Actus SaaS solution,” said Mike Tocci, President of Paperless Innovations. “With the maturity of the Actus solution, our website is keeping pace so the public can easily explore Actus capabilities.”

“Actus sets a new standard in streamlining operations and ensuring regulatory adherence,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “The launch of this new website offers the public a host of benefits that are set to revolutionize the way Public Sector agencies manage their procure-to-pay programs. We look forward to working with Paperless Innovations and our reseller partners to leverage the power of Actus to achieve greater efficiency and compliance.”

Paperless Innovations’ Actus solution is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Paperless Innovations team at Carahsoft at [email protected] .

Paperless Innovations has invited visitors to explore the new website. Visit the main page to access reports on Accountability, Compliance, and Transparency in procurement programs.

For additional information on the Actus solution please visit:

https://act.us

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations is the de facto leader in government purchase card automations. Our deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of GPC Programs. Our solution is in use by private sector commercial clients and public sector federal, state, local, and educational non-profit organizations. Our solution brings together commercial best practices for procurement workflows in one holistic solution for all procurements, scalable from a single office to an entire department-wide revolution.