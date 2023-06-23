Parexel Announces Updates to Board of Directors

Goldman Sachs’ Partner, Global co-Head of Private Equity Michael Bruun joins as new Director, succeeding current Goldman Sachs Board member Jo Natauri who is retiring from the firm at the end of the year.

Life Sciences’ Executive and former CEO John Groetelaars also joins as new Director.

New Board members bring strong mix of investment, financial and industry expertise to advance company’s patients-first focus and deliver on its strategic roadmap.

DURHAM, N.C., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the appointments of Michael Bruun, Partner, Global co-Head of Private Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and John Groetelaars, Non-Executive Director and former Interim CEO of Dentsply Sirona and former President & CEO at Hillrom, to its Board of Directors. The appointments of Mr. Bruun and Mr. Groetelaars are effective June 23, 2023. Mr. Bruun succeeds Jo Natauri, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare Investing in the Asset Management Division of Goldman Sachs, who will be focusing on entrepreneurial pursuits following a successful 25-year career, 17 of which were with Goldman Sachs.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with EQT and the Parexel executive team in advancing their strategy to deliver life-changing therapies for patients across Phase I-IV clinical development,” said Jo Natauri. “I look forward to the company’s continued growth and success in delivering clinical excellence for biopharmaceutical customers globally.”

“Jo has been an extremely valuable member of the Parexel Board, contributing her deep experience and thoughtful insights in the life sciences industry to advance Parexel’s growth,” said Parexel CEO Jamie Macdonald. “On behalf of the company and our Board of Directors, we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Mr. Macdonald continued, “It’s an exciting time for Parexel as we work to strengthen our market position, drive growth and deliver enhanced value for our employees, patients, sites and customers. We have a tremendous opportunity to innovate and advance the accessibility and conduct of clinical trials for the benefit of patients across the globe. I look forward to working alongside Michael, John and the entire Parexel Board and leadership team to advance these priorities and deliver on our strategic roadmap.”

Sheri McCoy, Chairperson of the Board, added, “We are delighted to welcome Michael and John to the Parexel Board. Their deep knowledge and understanding of the global financial and healthcare landscape will be a great asset to the Board in guiding the next phase of Parexel’s growth.”

Michael Bruun joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 and is based in London. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Copenhagen and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Copenhagen with studies at Cornell University. Mr. Bruun serves on the Boards of Directors at Advania, GS Wyvern, LRQA, Norgine and Northvolt.

John Groetelaars brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience across a broad range of medical device sectors. Most recently he was interim CEO for Dentsply Sirona (Nasdaq: XRAY), having previously served in a director role for the company. Prior to Dentsply Sirona, Mr. Groetelaars was President & CEO at Hillrom from May 2018 until the company’s acquisition by Baxter International, Inc. in 2021. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University in Michigan and an MBA from Columbia University in New York.

In addition to Mr. Bruun and Mr. Groetelaars, Parexel’s Board of Directors includes:

Ms. Sheri McCoy, Chairperson of the Board

Mr. Jamie Macdonald, CEO of Parexel

Mr. Eric Liu, Partner, Head of North American Private Equity and Global Co-Head of Healthcare, EQT

Mr. Bill Chase, Independent Director

Dr. Maykin Ho, Ph.D., Independent Director

Ms. Kristin Johnsen, Independent Director

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers the best solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With Heart™ every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook and Instagram.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 119 billion in assets under management within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Driven by a passion for our clients’ performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Parexel:

Lori Dorer

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 513 496 8121

For EQT:

Mathilde Milch

Director, Communications

+1 917 510 6626

For Goldman Sachs:

Mary Athridge

Managing Director, Corporate Communications

+1 212 902 5400