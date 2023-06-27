PhilSec leapfrogs to the top with the strong support from NPC & CICC

MANILA, Jun 27, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – At a time when the Philippines is battling a diverse spectrum of cybercrimes, organisations within the country are oozing as much as $1 million to recover from the attacks. Considered as the biggest hindrance to its growing digital economy, cybercrime has become a national concern.

Quite naturally, 43% of the private companies have increased their fund allocation for cybersecurity solutions and are on the lookout for the best cybersecurity vendors and a collaborative space that can develop cutting-edge counter-intelligence against cybercrimes. Even the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has earmarked a budget of $10.9 million for achieving maturity level 5 which is the “resilient enterprise” level in the next five years.

While cybersecurity is gradually getting incorporated at the core of businesses, PhilSec the country’s most sought-after cybersecurity event is back to expedite the process with its highly focused platform. With its third annual edition happening on 4-5 July at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, PhilSec 2023 is going to host more than 600 pre-qualified cybersecurity experts including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics and Cyber Law from the leading public and private enterprises across the Philippines.

But that’s not it! PhilSec 2023 will be followed by a glamorous evening with Awards & Gala Dinner on 6 July 2023 from 5 – 9 PM, to shine a spotlight on the region’s best cybersecurity talents across numerous competitive categories and further celebrate their excellence with a lavish spread of delicacies and cocktails.

Recognizing the platform’s past efforts in forging groundbreaking partnerships and upgrading the country’s cybersecurity landscape, the upcoming edition has joined hands with National Privacy Commission (NPC) & Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) who have stepped forward as the “Official Supporting Partners” for the event.

In a statement issued, post confirming National Privacy Commission’s support for the event, John Henry D. Naga (Privacy Commissioner and Chairman, National Privacy Commission) stated, “The commitment of PhilSec 2023 to fostering a secure digital environment aligns with our mission to protect the privacy rights of individuals and uphold cybersecurity standards in the Philippines. We are pleased to partner with PhilSec and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center to promote collaborative efforts in combating cybercrimes. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, this summit plays a crucial role in safeguarding the digital economy and protecting the privacy of our citizens. We commend PhilSec for its efforts and look forward to a successful event.”

In just a short span of 2 years, the event has come a long way as it has emerged as one of the most trusted platforms in the Philippines for cybersecurity. It’s perhaps the reason why numerous leading solution providing companies have already confirmed their spot for showcasing their latest products and solutions at PhilSec 2023. The list includes Recorded Future, CrowdStrike, BeyondTrust, Fortanix, Riskrecon, Tekmark Group, AppSealing, SANS Institute, ThriveDX, Swimlane, Synology, BlueVoyant, Parasoft, YesWeHack, GTIS, Netskope, M.Tech, Symantec, Broadcom, Lumify Work Philippines, ITDEPOT Inc and others.

One of the key speakers at PhilSec last year who has again confirmed her participation for this year’s edition, Mary Rose E. Magsaysay (CICSO, Deputy Executive Director, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center) expressed her excitement for the event, “Going beyond simply reacting to cybercrime and pushing for massive awareness is inadequate as lead in protecting the Philippine Public and Private Sector as government is lead so CICC is happy to leapfrog the hybrid world to a cyber secure economic future and this partnership is the best public interphasing opportunity for us.”

The reach of the event has been so far and wide that it has also gathered support from other very reputable organisations which include CyberSecurity Philippines CERT, Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP) and National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP). These organisations are the “Association Partners” for the event.

Mary Joy Abueg (President, National ICT Confederation of the Philippines) another key speaker expressed her organisation’s vision behind associating with the event, “PhilSec events have been a constant key factor in CyberSecurity cognizance thus the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines is in full support to its agendas as we share the same passion and compassion in sharing best practices, pushing for a responsible ICT development and creating more opportunities for digital growth! We always look forward to participating this kind of event and NICP is truly honoured to be chosen as one the Association Partner’s for PhilSec 2023.”

