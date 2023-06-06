PMI Brightline & Thinkers50 Enhance Executive Thought Leadership Library with New Digital Transformation Playbook

The new book, comprised of a collection of research from PMI Brightline and Thinkers50, provides a framework for forward thinking executives to help their organizations harness the power of digital disruptors like AI and ChatGPT

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading organization for the project management profession, today announced the publication of a new book of thought leadership from their Brightline® initiative. Completed in partnership with Thinkers50, the Digital Transformation Playbook helps executives understand how their organizations can harness the power of AI and other digital technologies to select and prioritize projects, identify launch-ready projects sooner, and help create and implement sophisticated testing systems and software faster than ever before and at a fraction of the cost. It highlights some of the many considerations for forward thinking executives, as well as tools and frameworks to help their teams and organizations thrive.

New research from Gartner predicts that by 2030, 80% of basic project management tasks will be run by AI and powered by big data. Freeing project managers to focus on the “human” side of project management is a major benefit, but the growing mainstream relevancy of AI is pushing organizations to understand their readiness to embrace it. They must be prepared to address potential challenges presented by integrating sophisticated automated data systems into their organizations.

“Being able to recognize your ability to embrace new technologies and the impact they will have on your teams and organization are critical to successful digital transformations,” said Tahirou Assane, Director of the Brightline Initiative at PMI “Finding new and innovative ways to deliver value for customers and remain competitive in an increasingly crowded business landscape is of paramount importance for organizations.”

The Digital Transformation Playbook brings together the latest research from professionals and experts across a variety of industries weighing in on the future of projects and the role new technologies like AI are playing in shaping how work gets done from globally recognized experts including: Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, a globally recognized champion of the project management profession, economist, and author of the Harvard Business Review Project Management Handbook; Ricardo Viana Vargas, a specialist on implementing innovative global initiatives, capital projects and product development; and Dr. Annika Steiber, an expert on management for the digital age, former entrepreneurial executive in the tech sector, and author of ten management books including The Google Model: Management for Continuous Innovation in a Rapidly Changing World, among others.

The Digital Transformation Playbook is available to purchase via Amazon.

And to hear directly from some of the contributing authors about what leaders should prioritize to effectively integrate digital technologies in their business strategies and organizations at the PMI Brightline Initiative webinar on June 22, 2023, please register here.

