PowerSchool Named Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Year

Snowflake recognized PowerSchool at their annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been named the 2023 Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





“We’re proud to partner with Snowflake via the Powered by Snowflake program for our Connected Intelligence and Unified Insights solutions to help K-12 and government agencies make the most efficient and effective use of their data,” said Shivani Stumpf, Senior Vice President, Software Engineering at PowerSchool. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide innovative solutions that address the most critical needs for school districts and state agencies where securing and integrating data is foundational to drive systemic change, student success, and economic mobility.”

PowerSchool was recognized for the company’s ingenuity for building a turnkey fully managed data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform for education and government agencies on the Snowflake Data Cloud. With this unified and integrated data ecosystem at their fingertips, educators and policy makers can redirect investments, resources, and inform policy to maximize education attainment and workforce participation with the fastest time-to-value.

“We’re proud to announce PowerSchool has been named as Snowflake’s Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Year,” said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake. “Snowflake’s strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven, and together with PowerSchool, we can help organizations across the education and government industries better activate and unlock their data for business value.”

Learn more about PowerSchool and Snowflake here. For information about Connected Intelligence K-12, visit https://www.powerschool.com/connected-intelligence/. For information about Connected Intelligence P20W, visit https://www.powerschool.com/connected-intelligence-p20w/.

