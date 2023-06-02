Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Tim Kelly
Praxis Precision Medicines
[email protected]
617-300-8481

Media Contact
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-5388

Related Stories

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SciSparc Announces Successful Final Phase IIa Results, Meeting End Points of its Phase IIa Alzheimer Disease Patients with Agitation Trial

SciSparc Announces Successful Final Phase IIa Results, Meeting End Points of its Phase IIa Alzheimer Disease Patients with Agitation Trial

Providence Therapeutics Announces Partnership with University Health Network (UHN) for mRNA Therapeutic Discovery and Development

Providence Therapeutics Announces Partnership with University Health Network (UHN) for mRNA Therapeutic Discovery and Development

Bon Natural Life Limited Launches Three New Cruciferous Vegetable-Based Powder Drinks

You may have missed

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SciSparc Announces Successful Final Phase IIa Results, Meeting End Points of its Phase IIa Alzheimer Disease Patients with Agitation Trial

SciSparc Announces Successful Final Phase IIa Results, Meeting End Points of its Phase IIa Alzheimer Disease Patients with Agitation Trial

Providence Therapeutics Announces Partnership with University Health Network (UHN) for mRNA Therapeutic Discovery and Development

error: Content is protected !!