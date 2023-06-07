Reyna Law Firm Announces Austin Ride Sharing Car Accident Injury Claim Services

Texas-wide injury attorneys Reyna Law Firm have announced personal injury representation services in Austin, which have been tailored to meet the needs of those injured in car accidents after using popular ride-sharing apps.

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2023) – The popularity of ride-sharing services in Austin has altered the local traffic landscape, with citizens increasingly relying on such platforms to get around. In response, Reyna Law Firm has announced that its car accident claim assistance services are now available for ride-share commuter crashes.

For more information see https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/austin.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/168657_c2bb189c94fd9a37_001full.jpg

Texas is an at-fault state, putting damage liability firmly at the feet of those responsible for auto accidents. Passengers of ride-sharing apps typically aren’t to blame for causing crashes – not having been at the wheel – yet they are often faced with high medical bills to go with any pain and suffering. Reyna Law Firm’s new services are offered to such victims in order to navigate complex injury claim processes.

With in-office counsel and courtroom representation, Reyna Law Firm’s new services provide informed case guidance throughout proceedings. Claims involving ride-sharing apps can be complicated, says lead attorney JR Reyna, bringing multiple insurers into conflict. As such, the Austin firm aims to clarify insurance situations while explaining disputes.

The firm cites figures published by the Texas Department of Transportation, which indicate that a car crash occurs in the state of Texas at a rate of almost one per minute. “Ride-sharing drivers are as prone as anyone else to making fatal mistakes on the road,” said JR Reyna. “Driver inattention is a danger to passengers and other motorists alike,” adding that the latest announcement aims to shed light on such traffic accidents.

As part of the new service, its attorneys gather photographic evidence and witness testimony in an effort to illuminate the cause of any auto collisions. The firm works to determine fault in a court of law – aiming for fair settlement offers and compensation rulings in ride-sharing accident cases.

Reyna Law Firm operates on a contingency basis, hosting potential clients at its Austin office by appointment for no-obligation case evaluations. Unless they win their case, the firm notes, clients won’t pay out-of-pocket. This general practice applies across Reyna Law Firm’s services, including its new ride-sharing case-specific guidance.

Interested parties in and around Austin can find further details about Reyna Law Firm’s wider services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lewis

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 512-765-3181

Organization: Reyna Law Firm Austin

Address: 2025 Guadalupe St #260, Austin, TX 78705, United States

Website: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/austin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168657