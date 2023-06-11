Reyna Law Firm announced its recent induction in the American Academy of Attorneys’ 500 Million Dollar Club, an exclusive achievement granted to injury law firms that have totaled more than half a billion dollars in awarded compensation for their clients.

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2023) – Recently inducted into the American Academy of Attorneys’ 500 Million Dollar Club, Reyna Law Firm notes that the new award ranks high in prestige among US law firms, marking its extended contributions in service to injury victims across Texas and New Mexico. Its attorneys have helped to amass compensation for clients in injury claim cases related to vehicular accidents, oilfield disasters, and construction site or other workplace catastrophes.

For more information, see https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/austin

Reyna Law Firm Enters American Academy of Attorneys’ 500 Million Dollar Club

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/169534_d1e34659344188c5_001full.jpg

As recipients of the 500 Million Dollar Club award, Reyna Law Firm is now part of a select group of American attorneys with major settlement victories under its belt. The award recognizes the firm’s impact in fighting for those who have been unjustly injured – including negotiating fair offers by opposing insurers or legal counsel as well as court-awarded sums.

“We are extremely honored to be inducted into the 500 Million Dollar Club,” commented Juan Reyna, Reyna Law Firm’s lead and founding attorney. “This recognition is a testament to our dedication to serving the needs of our clients and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve after suffering from an accident caused by the negligence of others.”

The firm’s lead attorney RJ Reyna points to Austin-area car crashes as a significant category in which the firm has chiefly assisted victims and their families. Reyna says that the firm’s recent award signifies its past and continuing efforts to support those hurt in such dangerous settings.

As explained by the American Academy of Attorneys, membership in the 500 Million Dollar Club is a lifetime-valid privilege. Reyna Law Firm features the award’s seal on its website to demonstrate its recent qualification while celebrating its industry-renowned accomplishment.

News of the award brings a substantial boost to Reyna Law Firm’s already-strong reputation among Texas and New Mexico communities. It primarily serves as further validation of its positive track record in helping injured clients and their loved ones find closure and receive much-needed financial aid to the tune of hundreds of millions in combined winnings.

No-obligation case evaluations with the firm are primarily scheduled online or via its over-the-phone contact listings.

Interested parties in and around Austin can find further details about Reyna Law Firm at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/

Contact Info:

Name: James Lewis

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Reyna Law Firm Austin

Address: 2025 Guadalupe St #260, Austin, TX 78705, United States

Website: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/austin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169534