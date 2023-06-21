Ridecell Introduces Fleet Transformation Cloud™ to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Fleet-based Businesses

New Automation Solutions Revolutionize Vehicle Lifecycle Management, Optimize Sustainability, and Fuel Groundbreaking Mobility Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fleet–Ridecell, the leading company powering digital transformation for fleet-driven businesses, today announced the Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud™, the world’s first industry cloud that simplifies fleet operations, maximizes fleet utilization and unlocks big data insights to digitally transform fleets and fleet businesses. The Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud uses intelligent automation, keyless vehicle control, and flexible systems integration to provide workflow and sustainability automations and mobility offerings for vehicle fleets.





“After many years working with our customers, we know that fleet-driven businesses have put optimizing their operations and vehicle utilization as a top priority in their digital transformation roadmap,” said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell President and CEO. “I’m proud of our team’s vision and creation of a one of a kind cloud that delivers the kind of value our customers have been searching for. Finally, fleet-driven businesses will be able to take the data and insights from all the various fleet and vendor systems and create automated actions that will improve overall operational and cost efficiency, as well as help achieve sustainability goals.”

Solutions to Digitally Transform Fleet Operations

Ridecell Operations 360: Revolutionizing Fleet Operations and Lifecycle Management



Ridecell Operations 360 enables businesses to easily automate fleet operations and lifecycle management for every phase of the vehicle’s lifecycle including sourcing, upfitting, operating and remarketing. Intelligent API integrations help fleets integrate their current existing IT and vendor systems, unifying real-time data for all vehicles within the fleet.

Ridecell Sustainability: Advancing Emission Reduction and Cost Efficiency



Ridecell Sustainability allows fleets to achieve significant reductions in emissions and fuel costs while prioritizing driver safety. For example, engine idle control minimizes unnecessary idling while meeting compliance and sustainability goals by intelligently locking and shutting off idling vehicles when required.

Ridecell Mobility Solutions: Embrace the Future of Mobility



With built-in support for keyless access and automations for monetized fleets, Ridecell Mobility offers a modern user experience for all shared and rental vehicles. Integrated management processes allow vehicles to easily be exchanged from one service to another or participate in multiple service offerings simultaneously.

Achieving Digital Transformation Through Fleet Automation

The Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud is based upon four core platform pillars: intelligent automation, keyless vehicle control, flexible systems integration and AI/ML insights.

Intelligent workflow automations are triggered by multiple fleet data sources, including vehicle data, internal IT systems, driver-reported conditions and vendor data allowing fleet teams to deploy automations as “digital workers” to manage routine and predictable operational tasks.

Keyless vehicle control adds the ability to switch from physical keys associated with vehicles to digital keys that are associated with drivers. A digital key can be issued in the Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud to provide access rights to the right driver in the right vehicle at the right time, including maintenance technicians to ensure timely vehicle repairs.

Flexible systems integration provides insights and recommended actions for automation. The cloud comes with a set of packaged components and developer tools to connect vehicles, suppliers and IT systems, providing the ability to see and act upon insights from the collective data captured by all fleet management systems used in the oversight of fleet operations.

AI/ML and intelligent automation are now becoming a part of the popular lexicon. The Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud brings big data insight capabilities which are unaddressed with installed solutions as the next step in the digital transformation of fleet-based businesses.

“Historically, businesses with fleets have focused on implementing connected vehicle data and fleet management systems to digitize and unify fleet operations, but the steps required to implement the recommended actions are mostly manual,” added Trivedi. “The Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud ushers in a new era of digital transformation by bringing intelligent automation to the operations and management of fleets. The solutions Ridecell provides deliver the ability for fleet management companies, last mile delivery companies and all fleet-driven businesses to see a clear picture of fleet operations using insights turned into action.”

To learn more about the Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud, visit www.ridecell.com.

About Ridecell

Ridecell Inc. is leading the way in the digital transformation of fleet businesses and operations. The Ridecell Fleet Transformation Cloud modernizes and monetizes fleets by turning existing fleet management insights into triggers for automated workflows. The result is unmatched levels of efficiency and control for shared services, and rental, leased and logistics fleets. Ridecell powers some of the most successful fleet businesses in cities across Europe and North America, including Gig Car Share from AAA NCNU, KINTO Share by Toyota Sweden and Arval Car Share. Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Madrid, Paris, Berlin and Pune, India.

