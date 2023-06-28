Rubrik Recognized as the Winner of 2023 Microsoft US and UK Partner of the Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company today announced it has won the Business Transformation, Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) 2023 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year award and has been named Microsoft U.K. ISV Partner of the Year 2023. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are honored to receive the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “Rubrik helps organizations around the world improve their cyber resilience in the face of inevitable attacks. This recognition underscores the success of our collaboration with Microsoft and continued innovation for our joint customers on our mission to secure the world’s data.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations. Rubrik was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Business Transformation, Global ISV and U.K. ISV Partner of the Year categories.

The Global and U.K. ISV Partner of the Year Awards recognize the Microsoft managed ISVs that have demonstrated strong customer focus and success by partnering deeply with Microsoft on a global and regional scale.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. “The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the U.S. Partner Community Blog and the U.K. Partner Community Blog .

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

