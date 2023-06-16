SciSparc and Clearmind Medicine to Conduct a Study Evaluating Their Combination Treatment for Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

The treatment combines SciSparc’s Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active pharmaceutical ingredient of its proprietary CannAmide™, and Clearmind’s MEAI, a novel proprietary psychedelic treatment for various addictions

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that as part of the Company’s ongoing collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ, CSE: CMND) (“Clearmind”), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, a research agreement with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was signed, to evaluate SciSparc’s and Clearmind’s proprietary combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Professor Joseph (Yossi) Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D., the Head of the Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory and the Director of the Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will lead the study using the proprietary combination of SciSparc’s PEA, and Clearmind’s Methoxy-2-aminoindane, or MEAI. “We are excited to continue our fruitful journey of scientific discovery alongside Clearmind Medicine and the esteemed Professor Joseph Tam of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem,” stated Oz Adler, Chief Executive Officer of SciSparc. “We believe that the synergistic effect of our proprietary CannAmide™ and Clearmind’s proprietary MEAI has immense potential in treating obesity and metabolic syndrome, two global health challenges of significant scale. This collaboration represents our ongoing commitment to delivering ground-breaking treatments that have the power to transform lives and improve global health outcomes.”

A previous pre-clinical study using MEAI, conducted at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, under the leadership of Prof. Tam, included multi-parameter metabolic assessments such as body weight, fat mass, glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, liver enzymes and fat accumulation as well as food consumption patterns. The study included three groups of rodents: lean rodents that were fed by a standard diet, obese rodents that were fed by a high-fat diet, and obese rodents that were fed by a high-fat diet along with MEAI treatment.

The results of the prior study showed that obese animals, fed by high fat diet and treated with MEAI increased their energy expenditure, demonstrated better fat utilization and had weight loss of 20%, while reducing their overall fat mass and preserving their lean body mass. No effect on motivation or well-being was observed. Additionally, the treatment yielded a normalization of insulin levels, improved glucose tolerance, and reduced fat and triglyceride accumulation in the liver. These results were significantly better than those obtained in the obese animals fed by high fat diet, untreated group.

Furthermore, a significant reduction in sucrose preference was observed following the administration of MEAI for two days, supporting the notion that it can potentially dampen the hedonic value of rewarding stimuli. Thus, MEAI may be beneficial for the treatment of compulsive reward-seeking behavior or excessive consumption of sweet foods.

