Sernova to Present Updated Interim Phase 1/2 Clinical Data on Cell Pouch System™ During Oral Presentation at American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

LONDON, Ontario, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sernova Corp. (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, will be presenting updated interim data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the Cell Pouch System™ in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and hypoglycemia unawareness at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions, to be held June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego.

The abstract, which was submitted several months ago, written by Dr. Piotr Witkowski, M.D., Ph.D. and his team at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, was released by the ADA and shows that five of the six patients receiving the Sernova Cell Pouch remain insulin independent (>2.5 years, >1 year, 10 months, 2 months, and 1 month). With the 6th patient awaiting a final protocol-mandated islet transplant. The oral podium presentation will contain additional updated information and will take place on Saturday, June 24. In alignment with the ADA embargo policy, the additional data updates will be shared by Sernova following the completion of the presentation. The abstract for the oral presentation can be accessed here.

Presentation details:

Abstract: #240-OR

#240-OR Title: Islet Allotransplantation into Pre-vascularized Sernova Cell Pouch—Early Results from the University of Chicago

Islet Allotransplantation into Pre-vascularized Sernova Cell Pouch—Early Results from the University of Chicago Abstract Session: Clinical Islet-Cell Transplantation

Clinical Islet-Cell Transplantation Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM PT

5:15 PM PT Location: Room 30

Room 30 Authors: Mateusz Ogledzinski, Sarah Gondek, William Lin, Kamila Milejczyk, Braden Juengel, Lisa Potter, Piotr K. Bachul, Lindsay Basto, Laurencia Perea, Lingjia Wang, Martin Tibudan, Rolf Barth, John Fung, Piotr Witkowski

Sernova will host an in-person analyst and investor event following the presentation at ADA:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM PT

6:30 PM PT Location: The Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The Hilton San Diego Bayfront Room: Aqua 310B

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutic cell technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, The Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors that are absent or deficient in the bodies of patients with certain chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has demonstrated its potential to be a ‘functional cure’ for people with T1D in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to shield therapeutic cells from immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic, systemic immunosuppression. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cells) based islet replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova continues to progress two additional development programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System: a cell therapy for hypothyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex vivo lentiviral factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

