Shopify Announces Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – June 27, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, today announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 27, 2023. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors. Shareholders also approved the advisory resolution on the Company’s approach to executive compensation, as further described in the Company’s management information circular dated May 12, 2023.
The detailed results of the Meeting were as follows:
- Election of Directors
The eight (8) nominees for director that were proposed by management of the Company were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:
|Director
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|Tobias Lütke
|1,568,508,234
|98.28%
|27,504,887
|1.72%
|Robert Ashe
|1,325,747,830
|83.07%
|270,265,291
|16.93%
|Gail Goodman
|1,475,541,861
|92.45%
|120,471,260
|7.55%
|Colleen Johnston
|1,455,522,600
|91.20%
|140,490,521
|8.80%
|Jeremy Levine
|1,453,651,526
|91.08%
|142,361,595
|8.92%
|Toby Shannan
|1,585,387,850
|99.33%
|10,625,271
|0.67%
|Fidji Simo
|1,542,193,524
|96.63%
|53,819,598
|3.37%
|Bret Taylor
|1,593,954,754
|99.87%
|2,058,368
|0.13%
- Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ compensation. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Withheld
|% of
Votes Withheld
|1,690,442,879
|99.59%
|7,034,489
|0.41%
- Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory resolution on the Company’s approach to executive compensation was approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|1,236,067,123
|77.45%
|359,945,998
|22.55%
Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors selected Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Robert Ashe to continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.
