Singaporean Startup ONEVIEW Secures Seed Funding of S$4 Million, to Revolutionise Document Management and Bill Payment Industry in Southeast Asia

ADERA Global, Beyon Connect and Cumulo9 to invest S$4 million in Singapore-based startup, ONEVIEW

ONEVIEW is aligned with Singapore’s smart nation and digitization efforts, providing a simple, secure and convenient communication platform and helping to reduce paper waste, assisting Singapore to go green and support NEA’s sustainability efforts

ONEVIEW aims to bring convenience to users by allowing them to access all their important documents such as bills, statements, official documents, in one single secure, spam-free app

The seed funding will establish the startup and services in Singapore, acting as a test bed for the market and creating a benchmark for the Southeast Asia region

ONEVIEW will bring benefits to both consumers and document senders by offering cost savings, convenience, and greater visibility into transactions

Singapore, June 7, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Singapore-based start-up, OneView Pte Ltd (“ONEVIEW”), is pleased to announce that it has secured S$4 million in seed funding from ADERA Global, Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, and Cumulo9 to introduce an innovative digital platform for secure communication of documents and facilitating value-added e-services.



Christian Rasmussen, CEO Beyon Connect, Marvin Tan, Executive Director ADERA Global, Chris Hogg, CEO Cumulo 9

ONEVIEW’s innovative platform aims to revolutionise bill payments by transforming the interaction between consumers and senders, thereby simplifying everyday digital communications with a more convenient, sustainable, and spam-free experience.

ONEVIEW plans to roll out digital post box and communication services by the end of the year in Singapore, enabling users to easily access their documents and communications from multiple billers and senders within a single app.

Using Singapore as a testbed for the Southeast Asian region, ONEVIEW aims to set the benchmark for innovative, eco-friendly digital solutions that improve people’s lives. By partnering with key players in the industry such as ADERA Global, Beyon Connect, and Cumulo9, ONEVIEW’s platform offers a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of both consumers and senders.

Lead Investors in the Seed Funding Round

ADERA Global, headquartered in Singapore, is a leader in data security and automation, serving global banks, financial institutions, telecommunications and government agencies around the world.

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon group based in Bahrain, is a provider of new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions for both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

New Zealand-based Cumulo9 provides business services for the digital delivery of transactional documents, as well as CCM (Customer Communications) solutions throughout APAC.

Aligning with Singapore’s Smart Nation Vision and Accelerating Digitalisation

Singapore has set its sights on becoming a world-class, tech-driven city-state. The vision for a digital-first Singapore is one where a Digital Government, Digital Economy and Digital Society harness technology to effect transformation in health, transport, urban living, government services and businesses. The Singapore Government has made bold strides and steady progress in its digitalisation blueprint.

Aligned with this vision for a digital-first Singapore, ONEVIEW aims to enable effective and secure communications between government, agencies, business enterprises and individuals in Singapore. The platform is designed to simplify secure document transmission and encourage greater digitization of utilising embedded e-services to fulfill actions such as payments, document verification and other value-added services.

Utilising ONEVIEW’s digital postal solutions, customers can harness its technology for greater personalisation and convenience, making it intuitive for each individual user to view their digital postal communications, all at one glance.

Enhancing Sustainability and Simplifying Everyday Digital Communications

Green economic growth is an important part of Singapore’s national agenda on sustainable development, where the Singapore Green Plan 2030 aims to harness technology-driven solutions to “secure a green, liveable, and sustainable home for generations of Singaporeans.

ONEVIEW is committed to going green and minimizing paper waste, aligning with Singapore’s environmental initiatives. By providing documents such as digital billing statements and providing easy payment options, the joint venture aims to encourage more consumers to make the switch to paperless billing.

In Singapore, paper is one of the most common type of waste and in 2021, there was about 1.136 million tonnes of paper and cardboard waste generated.

With this digital postal solution, ONEVIEW will reduce the need for paper bills, thus reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

“Our mission is to revolutionize the way people pay and manage their important documents such as bills, while also helping Singapore achieve its vision of becoming a Smart Nation,” said LEE Kok How, CEO of ONEVIEW. “Our app is designed to simplify the process, save users time and hassle, and help them stay on top of their action items, such as payments, with ease. With the support of our investors, we are confident that our platform will set a new standard for digital bill payment services in the region, while contributing to Singapore’s vision of a Smart Nation.”

Christian Rasmussen, CEO of Beyon Connect said, “At Beyon Connect, our DNA is rooted in digital innovation and sustainability. We are thrilled to align with ADERA Global and Cumulo9, who share our passion for creating highly secure digital postboxes and communication platforms. Together, we will continue to revolutionize the way people communicate and connect via the ONEVIEW platform in the ASEAN region.”

Beyon Chief Digital Growth Officer – Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa added, “We are extremely proud to see our digital postbox and communications innovations being used as the foundation for ONEVIEW, in a digitally mature society like Singapore. This marks a significant milestone for Beyon Connect and reinforces our commitment to driving digital transformation globally.”

Cumulo 9’s Chris Hogg added, “As a company that is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that help businesses thrive in a digital age, we are pleased to support ONEVIEW in its mission to digitize bill payment management in Southeast Asia.”

“As a global leader in digital transformation, ADERA Global is excited to partner with ONEVIEW in their mission to revolutionize communications, document management and value-added services such as payments in Southeast Asia,” said ADERA Global’s Executive Director Marvin Tan. “We believe that ONEVIEW has the potential to set a benchmark in the region and transform the way people manage their bills and documents.”

For more information on ONEVIEW, please visit: https://oneview.sg/

Issued on behalf of ONEVIEW by 8PR Asia Pte Ltd.

Media Contact:

Mr. Alex TAN

Mobile: +65 9451 5252

Email: [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com