Survey Reveals: Employers Using AI and Automation Technologies Screen, Interview Talent Faster

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom and Talent Board today released their State of Automated Interview Management: 2023 Survey Report. Recruiters, hiring managers and talent acquisition (TA) professionals were surveyed to evaluate the current state of interview management — including existing challenges and how the use of AI and automation can improve screening, scheduling and interviewing.

Key Takeaways: AI and Automation Address Recruiting Challenges

According to the survey, the most time-consuming tasks in the hiring process are coordinating and reviewing candidate pools with hiring managers, coordinating interview schedules, and internally screening candidate pools. The biggest screening challenges are finding quality candidates quickly, sorting through a large volume of candidates, and matching reported skills to job descriptions.

Despite these challenges, the survey shows that organizations are using innovative technologies to expedite how they connect with best-fit talent and achieve better outcomes. Of participants:

32% said they were on track with their hiring goals — yet when chatbots, texting, AI-powered interview scheduling, video interviewing, and real-time feedback systems were used, participants hit some or all of their hiring goals

40% who used chatbots and texting for candidate screening automated the process of making alternative job recommendations to candidates who didn’t fit the ideal profile

26% who used chatbots and texting for candidate screening completed screenings in one day or less

80% who used AI-powered tools to schedule interviews experienced a 36% time savings rescheduling interviews than those who did so manually

60% used video technology to screen and assess candidates, saving significant time and effort

“Our joint research report shows that screening talent and scheduling interviews remain the most time-consuming hiring tasks,” said Kevin Grossman, president of Talent Board. “Savvy organizations are using AI and automation technologies to improve overall recruiting efficiencies while simultaneously improving the candidate experience with personalization, speed, and convenience.”

Case studies of companies achieving impactful results with automated screening and scheduling include:

A large healthcare system decreased their time to schedule an interview 86% (from 7 days to 24 hours)

A major appliance manufacturer reduced their time to hire 9%, with up to 78% of recruiters’ time savings attributed to AI Scheduling

A high-growth retail company decreased their time to schedule an interview 98% (from 5 minutes to 5 seconds)

“Taking weeks or months to make a hiring decision doesn’t cut it when top talent is only on the market for a few days,” said John Harrington, Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “Recruiters and hiring managers have one of the most important working relationships in any organization, and this is why we deliver work-altering technology to help them screen, schedule and hire quality candidates as quickly as possible.”

Actions Organizations Can Take to Accelerate Hiring

Phenom offers a powerful combination of AI-powered technology that helps organizations fast-track the hiring process after applications have been received:

One-Way Interviews — providing a flexible range of text, audio and video-based screening options that make it possible for recruiters and hiring managers to qualify candidates with speed and confidence.

AI Scheduling — eliminating the manual effort that is normally required by recruiters to coordinate availability among interview stakeholders — automating scheduling, re-scheduling, and cancelation of interviews to keep the process moving forward faster.

Candidate Hub — bringing transparency to candidates throughout the hiring process, making it easy to discover relevant roles, understand hiring status, prepare for interviews, and reschedule when conflicts arise.

Interview Intelligence — eliminating the black box of the interview process by providing transcripts, key takeaways, and actionable guidance to the hiring team to move forward with decisions faster.

High-Volume Hiring — automating job discovery, application submission, and offering extension processes for frontline and hourly workers.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

Download the full State of Automated Interview Management 2023 Survey Report here.

To join the key findings webinar “Optimizing the Interview Process with Hiring Intelligence and Automation,” register here.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

