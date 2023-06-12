Texas Mutual Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire Cloud for Workers’ Compensation Business Growth

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #GuidewireCloud—Texas Mutual Insurance Company, Texas’ leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Texas Mutual successfully deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power their core business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and deliver value to stakeholders more quickly. A Guidewire customer since 2014, the company originally implemented Guidewire in a self-managed, on-premises mode.

“Migrating our technology infrastructure to Guidewire Cloud fit into our cloud-first strategy moving forward,” said Jeannette Sprague, senior vice president and chief information officer, Texas Mutual. “Guidewire Cloud is also enabling us to integrate the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem into our workflows to help us deliver value to our customers much more quickly.”

Adrian Vanzulli, vice president, Software Engineering, Texas Mutual, added, “From an overall data perspective, moving to Guidewire Cloud has helped us in our journey to become a more real-time data organization. It has helped us accelerate the removal of our legacy data and move more of our reporting capabilities into our target state solution, especially with the current data access pieces that we are now able to leverage.”

“We congratulate Texas Mutual on their successful Guidewire Cloud deployment,” said Michael Mahoney, senior vice president, Delivery Services, Guidewire. “We look forward to helping the company continue its mission of providing a stable, competitive source of workers’ compensation insurance for Texas employers, acting as the insurer of last resort, and helping to prevent on-the-job injuries and illnesses and minimizing their consequences.”

Texas Mutual is also leveraging SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company is the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. We are now over 40% of the Texas market, and more than 75,000 Texas businesses rely on us to keep their 1.5 million plus employees safe and on the job. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers’ comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers minimize the human and monetary consequences of workplace accidents is a key part of our mission. For more information, please visit www.texasmutual.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Diana Stott



Director, Communications



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.781.9955



[email protected]

Jeremiah Bentley



VP, Marketing & Community Affairs



Texas Mutual Insurance Company



512.224.7647



[email protected]