Company announcement – No. 26 / 2023

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 30, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 25/2023 from June 8, 2023, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including June 30, 2023.

Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights June 30, 2023 58,641,502 58,641,502 58,641,502

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

