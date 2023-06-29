Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Jun 29, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

Sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a recovery from the impact of semiconductor shortages, in addition to a rebound from the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages in the previous year.

Global and overseas production both reached record highs as a result of increased production capacity in each region in response to solid demand.

We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

For the full report, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202305.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com