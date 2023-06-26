Uniting Community and Commerce: Announcing the WAVE Technology Platform

Wave empowers professional teams, athletes, organizations, and more to make a significant social and financial impact





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wave, powered by Priority, announced today that its highly engaging donor participation platform incorporating embedded financial and payment collection tools is now available. Wave’s intuitive web and mobile-enabled platform fosters deep community connections, enables partnership with charities, and makes tracking fundraising efforts easier for its clients, which include professional sports teams, college/university athletic departments, charitable community organizations, athletes, and influencers.

“We are excited to bring Wave to a larger audience through our partnership with Priority. The infusion of capital and technology helped to transform the Wave platform, and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on our communities through the sports organizations, school teams, and other organizations that utilize the platform,” said Dan Scanlan, Founder of Wave.

Another exciting feature of Wave is the embedded social impact tools that offer Name, Image, and License (NIL) collectives, sports organizations, and charities first-in-market solutions to support and assist players and student-athletes. With Wave, quantifying the investments, impact, and influence of NIL deals for student and professional athletes becomes more manageable and frees up time for relationship building and pursuing more opportunities.

“Wave is unlike any other system as it uniquely caters to the needs of professional teams and athletes by managing contracts, endorsements, and payments in the platform. Wave is a next-generation digital banking, payments, financial management, and compliance tool with additional features for elevating social impact and community engagement,” said Thomas Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority.

Wave delivers the following features on an intuitive web and mobile-enabled offering:

Player/Media Relations: Gives players the ability to amplify their brand and voice, promote a charity, and connect with fans

Foundation Support: Eliminates payment collection inefficiencies and allows for in-app donations, sponsorships, and bids, all while ensuring proper donation ledgers for tax purposes

Social Impact-Community Engagement: Securely & privately manage communication, engage with fans, and elevate the social impact and engagement

Marketing and Content Creation: Create repeatable, unique, and exclusive content to generate more monetizable moments

Social Media Management: Content curation tool for all social platforms, highlight and reels of quality content linked to a donation page.

NIL Asset Management: Flexibly manage payment commitments to student-athletes with financial responsibility tools

About Wave, Inc.

Wave was founded to connect those in need of support with those in a position to provide it. Wave’s technology platform empowers organizations to make more significant social and financial impacts by uniting community and commerce. Wave partners with professional teams, college athletic departments, high school teams, and youth athletic associations to enable them to deepen their connection to the community and financially support charitable and meaningful causes. Wave makes connecting with our heroes, community members, and neighbors available at our fingertips through its social impact features. That means more opportunities for creating brighter days, lifelong memories, and optimistic outlooks while making a financial difference. Join the Wave community and be part of the solution: www.waveinspires.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a unified commerce leader with an industry-leading native embedded finance platform that seamlessly integrates modern end-to-end payments processes with treasury and banking solutions, and data analytics and insights. Leading companies count on Priority’s breakthrough, agile technology to collect, store, and send money in managing their business and consumer operating accounts. Priority’s solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses (MTL), built-in regulatory compliance (AML, OFAC, BSA), underwriting, and risk mitigation all supported by industry-leading customer service. With Priority, companies move money faster than ever before, monetize payments, accelerate cash flow, enhance customer experiences, facilitate embedded commerce, and significantly reduce costs. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

Contacts

Priority Investor and Media Inquiries: Dave Faupel, [email protected], (229) 588-8354