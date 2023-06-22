Unravel Data Recognized by SIIA as Best Data Tool & Platform at 2023 CODiE Awards

Unravel Data Observability Platform earns prestigious industry recognition for Best Data Tool & Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinOps—Unravel Data, the first data observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, was named Best Data Tool & Platform of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

“We are deeply honored to win a CODiE Award for Best Data Tool & Platform. Today, as companies put data products and AI/ML innovation front and center of their growth and customer service strategies, the volume of derailed projects and the costs associated are ascending astronomically. Companies need a way to increase performance of their data pipelines and a way to manage costs for effective ROI,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Unravel Data. “The Unravel Data Platform brings pipeline performance management and FinOps to the modern data stack. Our AI-driven Insights Engine provides recommendations that allow data teams to make smarter decisions that optimize pipeline performance along with the associated cloud data spend, making innovation more efficient for organizations.”

Cloud-first companies are seeing cloud data costs exceed 40% of their total cloud spend. These organizations lack the visibility into queries, code, configurations, and infrastructure required to manage data workloads effectively, which in turn, leads to over-provisioned capacity for data jobs, an inability to quickly detect pipeline failures and slowdowns, and wasted cloud data spend.

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-business-technology-winners/.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data radically transforms the way businesses understand and optimize the performance and cost of their modern data applications – and the complex data pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire data stack, Unravel’s market-leading data observability platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to provide modern data teams with the actionable recommendations they need to turn data into insights. Some of the world’s most recognized brands like Adobe, Maersk, Mastercard, Equifax, and Deutsche Bank rely on Unravel Data to unlock data-driven insights and deliver new innovations to market. To learn more, visit https://www.unraveldata.com.

